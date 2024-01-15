en English
Arts & Entertainment

Melodious Devotion: Batool Zehra Enchants at Ayodhya’s Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:37 am EST
Melodious Devotion: Batool Zehra Enchants at Ayodhya’s Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

In a harmonious blend of faith and artistry, Ayodhya was the scene of a soul-stirring performance by ITVieo‘s Batool Zehra. The artist enraptured the audience with her rendition of Ram Dhun, a devotional tune dedicated to Ram Lalla, a venerated figure representing Lord Rama in his childhood form in Hinduism. This performance was part of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, marking the awakening of the deity’s presence within the idol at the Ram Mandir (Temple) in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Harmony in Chants

The event was an exquisite showcase of the cultural and spiritual celebrations that India is known for. The performance echoed the essence of religious harmony, as a Muslim artist paid tribute to a revered Hindu deity. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony is a significant religious event in Hinduism, marking the enlivening of the deity’s presence within the idol. The Ram Dhun, a type of devotional music dedicated to Lord Rama, reverberated through the premises of the temple, adding a melodious layer to the religious fervor.

Unveiling the Divine

The ceremony also saw the unveiling of the golden door of the sanctum sanctorum, ready for the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla. This pivotal moment was expected to be witnessed by a large gathering, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and thousands of seers from across the country. The invitee list extended beyond national borders, encompassing Bollywood celebrities, cricketers, industrialists, and over 7,000 people from various walks of life.

Celebrations Across Borders

The anticipation of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony transcended Indian borders, resonating among Hindu communities across the globe. In the United States, over 40 giant billboards featuring Sri Ram and the majestic Ram Temple in Ayodhya were erected across more than 10 states. This gesture was a testament to the enthusiastic participation of Hindu Americans in this historic event. The Mauritian government, recognizing the significance of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, granted a two-hour special break for Hindu public officers, enabling them to participate in local events marking the occasion.

The performance by Batool Zehra, the unveiling of the golden sanctum door, and the global anticipation for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony collectively reflect the deep-rooted devotion and religious harmony that characterizes the Indian cultural landscape. The mention of ‘2024 X Corp.’ in the context of the event appears to be unrelated to the main content and may refer to an entity or a future event not directly connected to the religious ceremony. As the world witnessed this remarkable event, the essence of unity in diversity was once again reaffirmed.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

