Mellon Foundation Grants $250,000 to Epicenter-NYC for Community Hub

Epicenter-NYC, a venerated organization rooted firmly in community journalism, has been awarded a $250,000 grant from the prestigious Mellon Foundation. The purpose of this substantial endowment is to establish a vibrant community hub, a space designed to foster cultural, economic, and educational engagement across various New York City communities.

Creating a Space for Community Engagement

The community hub, a paramount part of Epicenter-NYC's expansion strategy, is envisaged as an epicenter of content creation, art exhibits, programming, and civic engagement. In its blueprint, the hub includes facilities such as a cutting-edge video creator lab, a podcast studio, and dedicated arts areas. These spaces will serve as platforms for gallery displays, artist collaborations, and will house residencies for featured artists.

Supporting Independent Artists and Promoting Arts and Culture

The Mellon Foundation grant empowers Epicenter-NYC to continue its support of independent artists and promote arts and culture across the city. The physical space will host artist residencies, workshops, and foster dialogues between artists and audiences. This is not an unfamiliar territory for Epicenter-NYC, which has previously backed local artists through an artist network and a shop, offering weekly profiles and stipends. The artists' creations span a wide range of mediums, from visual art to poetry and storytelling.

Future Endeavors

As part of their ongoing initiatives, Epicenter-NYC is currently scouting for an apt location in Queens for the proposed hub. The organization is also keen on developing programming partnerships and setting the criteria for their residency program. Co-founder S. Mitra Kalita underscored Epicenter-NYC's unique approach to partnering with communities, emphasizing the organization's commitment to sharing their heritage and stories. Moreover, she expressed deep gratitude towards the Mellon Foundation for their alignment with Epicenter-NYC's vision.