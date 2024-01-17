Melissa Rivers Reflects on Joan Rivers' Possible Stance on Current Social Trends

In a recent exchange with People, Melissa Rivers delved into the probable perspectives of her mother, the late comedy icon Joan Rivers, on present societal trends. A critical voice in the conversation was that of Joan's potential stance on the burgeoning cancel culture, particularly its implications on comedians' ability to instill humor.

Advertisment

Joan Rivers and the Cancel Culture

Joan Rivers, who passed away in 2014 at the ripe age of 81 due to complications from a procedure at a clinic, was renowned for her role on 'Fashion Police' and an enduring comedic legacy. Her daughter Melissa believes Joan would have found the cancel culture stifling, limiting the scope of comedic expression. Joan Rivers, she suggests, would have been frustrated by the seriousness pervading the entertainment industry, stifling the humor that she so adored.

Laughing Through the Absurdities

Advertisment

Joan's comedy routine hinged on highlighting the absurd and ensuring nothing was considered off-limits. According to Melissa, her mother would be disheartened by the current state of the world but would inevitably find a way to extract humor from it. This was epitomized when host Jo Koy faced backlash for a joke about Taylor Swift at the 2024 Golden Globes, an instance Melissa believes would have irked her mother.

Body Acceptance and GLP-1 Weight-Loss Drugs

On a different note, Melissa conveyed that Joan Rivers would likely have championed the concept of body acceptance, a modern social trend. She would also have been a fan of the GLP-1 weight-loss drugs like Ozempic, given her disinclination towards diet and exercise. This aligns with Joan's philosophy of embracing oneself, underpinning the belief that laughter offers relief and the world is challenging enough without losing our sense of humor.