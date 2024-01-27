Melissa Rauch Dives into Nostalgia and Personal Life in New Interview

At the intersection of nostalgia and novelty, you'll find Melissa Rauch, the celebrated actress known for her role in the iconic sitcom, 'The Big Bang Theory'. Now, she is captivating audiences as Judge Abby Stone in NBC's reboot of the classic comedy-drama, 'Night Court'.

Embracing Nostalgia in Night Court

In a recent heart-to-heart with PEOPLE, Rauch elucidated her deep affection for the elements of the show that evoke a sense of the past. She is particularly fond of set pieces from the original series, which she says give her a 'nostalgic heart zing'. The echoes from the past aren't just in the set design; Rauch's character, Abby Stone, is the daughter of the original series' beloved judge, Harry T. Stone, making the nostalgia an integral part of both the set and the storyline.

Off-Camera Anecdotes

The interview also ventured into personal territory, in a section aptly titled 'One Last Thing'. Here, Rauch gives a peak into her life beyond the set, where her perfect day off involves nothing more than lounging in pajamas, watching movies with her family. The 'Night Court' star also divulged her ability to fit on kids' rides due to her height, a fact that she wears with pride.

A Look Into Melissa Rauch's Quirks

Adding to her relatable appeal, Rauch confessed her love for her orthopedic pillow, a small comfort that she cherishes. She also revealed her tendency to apologize frequently, a trait that many will find endearing. These tidbits of her life offer a glimpse into the personality that lies behind the characters she plays on screen.

It's clear that Melissa Rauch isn't just an actress; she's a lover of nostalgia, a family woman, and a person who finds joy in the simple things. And if you want to see her in action, 'Night Court' airs on NBC on Tuesdays and is available for streaming on Peacock the following day.