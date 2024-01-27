Melissa Leong: From MasterChef Australia to the International Stage

It appears that former MasterChef Australia judge, Melissa Leong's culinary journey is not over yet. In fact, it's taking a turn towards international horizons. Following her departure from the renowned cooking show, Leong is purportedly embarking on an international television career. The whispers are rife that her stint on MasterChef Australia has piqued the interest of international editions of the show, including MasterChef Asia and MasterChef Singapore. Her fan base has been on a steep trajectory, particularly in the UK, South Africa, and New Zealand.

Departure from MasterChef Australia

Leong's exit from MasterChef Australia came amid unconfirmed rumours of a discord with co-judges Andy Allen and the late Jock Zonfrillo. However, this seemingly tumultuous chapter doesn't appear to have put a dent in her professional journey. On the contrary, her career has shown no signs of deceleration post-MasterChef.

New Ventures and Projects

Among her new assignments is a judging role on the fresh show, Dessert Masters, where she shares the panel with Amaury Guichon, globally recognised as the world's leading pastry chef. Leong's portfolio is burgeoning with diverse projects. She's involved in an SBS documentary series titled 'The Hospital: In The Deep End', and she's hosting UFC Fight Week on Kayo Sports and Foxtel. Furthermore, she's being considered to fill the shoes of Ed Halmagyi on Better Homes and Gardens.

Leong's Gratitude and Future Prospects

Leong has expressed her gratitude towards her supporters in an Instagram post and subtly teased those who doubted her with a glimpse of the success that lays ahead. As she steps into the international arena, there's a sense of anticipation amongst her fans and the wider television audience. With her formidable expertise and charismatic presence, Melissa Leong is set to create ripples in international culinary television.