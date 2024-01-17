Melissa Leong, Former MasterChef Judge, Steps into UFC Arena as Host

Former MasterChef Australia judge, Melissa Leong, is taking her career in an entirely new direction by stepping into the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) arena as a host. The 41-year-old is set to present UFC Fight Week on Kayo Sports and Foxtel, commencing January 17.

A New Journey Begins

In her new role, Leong will join panelists Tyson Pedro and Dan Hooker to provide insightful commentary in the days leading up to UFC 297. The dynamic team will also conduct interviews with middleweight champions Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis. UFC Fight Week, featuring Leong, will be aired daily until the grand event on January 21.

Embracing the New Role

Leong's passion for UFC, which started during the pandemic, is evident in her social media posts. She shares her excitement about this unexpected career move on Instagram, offering followers a glimpse of behind-the-scenes content from the filming of the show. Leong expressed gratitude for the warm reception she received in the sports community and revealed her fondness for UFC.

From the Kitchen to the Ring

In a previous interview with ABC Everyday, Leong drew parallels between UFC and MasterChef, praising the competitors' sportsmanship in both fields. After a rumored feud with fellow judges Andy Allen and the late Jock Zonfrillo led to her departure from MasterChef, Leong remained active in the culinary world. She hosted the MasterChef spinoff 'Dessert Masters' with Amaury Guichon and is currently working on a documentary series for SBS titled 'The Hospital: In The Deep End'.

In addition to UFC Fight Week, MMA fans can enjoy UFC Fight Nights, UFC Pay-Per-View Prelims, UFC Countdown, DC & RC, and various titles from UFC’s Fight Library, available through ESPN on Kayo Sports and Foxtel.