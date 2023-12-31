en English
Arts & Entertainment

Melissa Leong, Former ‘MasterChef Australia’ Judge, Shares New Year Resolutions for 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:29 am EST
Melissa Leong, Former 'MasterChef Australia' Judge, Shares New Year Resolutions for 2024

As the world bid adieu to 2023, former ‘MasterChef Australia’ judge, Melissa Leong, shared her reflections on the past and aspirations for the future. Through a New Year’s Eve post, she outlined a list of negative attributes she aims to leave behind and positive attitudes she aspires to embrace in the upcoming year.

Shedding the Shadows of Negativity

Leong’s list of negatives she intends to abandon includes a wide array of aspects. From fake things to dwelling on negativity, narcissism to white privilege, jealousy to racism, and gossip, the former judge aims to step into 2024 with a cleansed mindset.

Embracing Positivity and Strength

On the other side of the spectrum, Leong’s list of positives for the upcoming year is a testament to her resilience. She plans to cultivate an attitude of indifference to criticism, or in her own words, ‘giving zero f***s’. She also strives for perceptiveness (‘reading the room’), emotional release (‘letting go’), and strong belief in retributive justice (‘karma’).

Undeterred Career Aspirations

Despite the rumors of a feud with former co-judges Andy Allen and the late Jock Zonfrillo, which she has categorically denied, Leong’s exit from ‘MasterChef’ hasn’t affected her career trajectory. Taking the reins of the successful show ‘Dessert Masters’ with Amaury Guichon, she continues to make her mark in the culinary world. Furthermore, she is being considered to replace Ed Halmagyi on ‘Better Homes and Gardens’, and has an SBS documentary series titled ‘The Hospital: In The Deep End’ in the pipeline. Leong concluded her post by expressing gratitude to her supporters and a defiant message to her detractors, suggesting they won’t find pleasure in her future endeavors.

Arts & Entertainment Australia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

