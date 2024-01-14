en English
Arts & Entertainment

Melissa Joan Hart’s Sons ‘Weirded Out’ by Her On-Screen Romances

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:03 am EST
Melissa Joan Hart’s Sons ‘Weirded Out’ by Her On-Screen Romances

Actress Melissa Joan Hart, remembered by many for her role in ‘Sabrina, the Teenage Witch,’ shared an intriguing facet of her family life. The Hollywood star revealed that her three sons, Mason, Braydon, and Tucker, find it peculiar to watch her on screen, especially in scenes where she indulges in a romantic action with a co-star who is not their father.

Kids’ Discomfort with On-Screen Romance

According to Hart, her sons, products of her marriage with Mark Wilkerson, express a noticeable degree of discomfort when they witness their mother engaged in romantic scenes on television. This reaction underscores a common challenge experienced by children of celebrities – reconciling the public persona of their parents with their private, familial roles.

Indifference towards Acting Career

Hart’s offspring display little enthusiasm for her acting profession, preferring to maintain their perception of her as a mother separate from her identity as an actress. This sentiment echoes in households of numerous celebrities, where the glamour and fame of Hollywood are often detached from the everyday realities of family life.

Continued Pursuit for Acting

Despite the expressed feelings of her sons, Hart continues her pursuit of acting, navigating the fine line between her public and private lives. She also shared her unfulfilled desire to have her family watch her favorite Christmas movie, ‘Holiday in Handcuffs,’ demonstrating the ongoing dance between her professional commitments and personal aspirations.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

