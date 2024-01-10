Melissa Gorga Sheds Light on Awkward Group Chat, Ongoing Feuds in 'Real Housewives of New Jersey'

The din of the holiday season was punctuated by an unexpected discord for the cast of 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' (RHONJ). In a recent episode of her podcast 'On Display with Melissa Gorga,' Melissa Gorga, a key cast member of the reality show, recounted a peculiar group chat incident that unfolded during the 2023 holiday season. A surprise text message wishing 'Happy Thanksgiving' from an unnamed castmate to the group triggered a wave of confusion and discomfort, underscoring the deep-rooted conflicts within the ensemble.

The Unsettling Thanksgiving Text

An innocuous Thanksgiving wish might seem like a standard holiday ritual, but in the world of RHONJ, it sparked a whirlwind of awkwardness. The message, which included all cast members, was met with bafflement and suspicion. Several cast members reached out to Gorga privately, questioning the motive behind the group text. This incident, as Gorga described, was 'awkward' and 'weird,' shedding light on the underlying tensions within the cast.

A House Divided

The persistent feud between Melissa Gorga and her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice is no secret to the show's followers. This familial discord has been a central plotline in RHONJ, causing visible rifts among the cast. Season 13, which premiered in February 2023, further exposed these fractures, with cast members aligning themselves on either side of the Gorga-Giudice divide. Despite the drama-filled episodes, the season concluded without any signs of reconciliation between the warring factions.

Looking Ahead: Season 14

As the series is currently on hiatus, fans eagerly anticipate the premiere of Season 14 in 2024. The 'weird' group chat incident and the prevailing unrest among the cast are expected to feature prominently in the upcoming season. Reflecting the show's typical delay in mirroring real-life events, the upcoming episodes will offer viewers an intimate glimpse into these off-screen incidents and the continuing discord among the New Jersey housewives.