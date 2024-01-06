Meliora Festival: A Harmony of Music, Economy, and Community Discord

The night sky over Newlands, near Donnybrook, WA, pulsed with the unrelenting beats of house, psychedelic, drum and bass, and techno music as nearly 2,000 attendees descended upon the inaugural Meliora Festival. The ‘bush doof’ music event, designed as a 24-hour display of self-expression, painted the canvas of New Year’s Eve with vibrant colours of diversity and euphoria. Yet, the festival’s ambient symphony became a discord for some local residents, causing a schism in the placid town.

Community Discord Over Non-Stop Music

For some, like truck driver Collin Fisher, the festival’s ceaseless music was a disruption, echoing too loudly in the quietude of the countryside. The grievances culminated in formal complaints lodged with the Shire of Donnybrook, suggesting that future events should have curfews to limit the noise. The festival’s perpetuating music, a celebration for the attendees, inadvertently became a perturbation for the residents living close to the festival grounds.

Shire’s Response and Local Business Boom

Despite the discord, Shire President Vivienne MacCarthy acknowledged the need for improvement but also recognised the positive feedback and the diversity the festival brought to the town. The Meliora Festival, in its inaugural form, became a canvas of mixed reactions, a stage where community spirit and local concerns intertwined. Local businesses, however, enjoyed a surge in sales during the festival, an economic high note amidst the music.

Festival’s Contribution to Community Spirit and Economy

Allan Bunter’s bakery, for instance, experienced a significant increase in sales, a testament to the festival’s potential to stimulate local economy. Festival organizer Nina Celine Jahn spoke of the event’s contribution to community spirit and its potential to offer economic opportunities. She highlighted the prospect of encouraging festival volunteers to take up local farm work, thereby infusing both cultural and economic vitality into the region. With an intention to work with the community to ensure the festival’s future success in the region, Jahn’s resolution resonates with a hopeful note amidst the discordant feedback.

