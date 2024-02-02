Melbourne's Metro Tunnel Stations to Become Art Galleries

In a fusion of art and infrastructure, Melbourne's Metro Tunnel stations, set to open doors in 2025, are poised to become a vibrant gallery for the commuters. Five acclaimed Australian artists have been commissioned to transform the underground spaces into hubs of cultural expression, each station narrating a unique story through their creations.

Patricia Piccinini's 'Vernal Glade'

Among the first installations to greet the visitors at the Parkville station will be Patricia Piccinini's 'Vernal Glade'. Known for her distinctive surreal sculptures, Piccinini has chosen vibrant hand-glazed ceramic tiles from Tajimi, Japan, for her artwork. Echoing her trademark aesthetic, she aims for this piece to impart a sense of calm amidst the hustle and bustle of daily commuting.

'Tracks' by Maree Clarke

All five stations will bear the footprints of 'Tracks' by Maree Clarke. This striking series of oversized animal footprints, crafted from colored granite, represents animals indigenous to Victoria and the five Kulin Nation clans. Clarke's work is a subtle yet potent reminder of the cultural heritage that permeates the land.

Danie Mellor's Photographic Installation

The State Library station will host a large photographic work by Danie Mellor. The piece, a tapestry of images sourced from the State Library of Victoria and Mellor's own infrared photographs, portrays Aboriginal women in a novel light.

Raafat Ishak's 'Future Wall Painting'

At Anzac Station, commuters will encounter Raafat Ishak's 'Future Wall Painting'. This artwork incorporates abstract representations of local landmarks, printed onto glass panels, blending the familiar with the avant-garde.

Abdul Abdullah's 'Come Together'

Abdul Abdullah's 'Come Together' will grace Arden Station. This installation features two large aluminum hands set against a backdrop of mosaic tiling, symbolizing unity and connection.

The selection of these artists, by an expert advisory panel, reflects the Metro Tunnel project's commitment to celebrating local culture and talent. The project, a $12.6 billion initiative which began construction in 2017, aims to connect the Sunbury and Cranbourne/Pakenham lines. Once completed, it is expected to serve 12,000 commuters during peak hours, offering not just a convenient mode of transportation but also an immersive art experience.