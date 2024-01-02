Melbourne Theatre Scene: A Glimpse into Anticipated 2024 Productions

In the bustling cultural hub of Melbourne, a flurry of theatre productions is set to captivate audiences in the coming year. Among the anticipated productions, ten stage shows are particularly evocative, carving a niche in the theatre landscape. As noted by acclaimed critic John Bailey, each of these productions promises to be a unique blend of story, performance, and stagecraft.

A Comedy Set in 2000s Iran

One highlight is a comedy set in a classroom for English learners in early 2000s Iran. Produced by the Melbourne Theatre Company, the play is celebrated for its exceptional comic writing and memorable characters. The expectation is high for this production, with predictions of it being a standout in the theatrical calendar. For those seeking laughter and insight, this comedic gem is scheduled to run at the Southbank Theatre from July 29 to August 24.

‘Sunset Boulevard’ – A Lush Thriller

Also commanding attention is the stage adaptation of the ‘hagsploitation’ genre, with the iconic ‘Sunset Boulevard’ being transformed into a lush thriller for the stage. Opera Australia is at the helm of this production, with internationally renowned artist Sarah Brightman set to take on the formidable role of Norma Desmond. The show is scheduled to open at the Princess Theatre starting May 21. Given the risky and complex nature of playing an actress known for being past her prime, the production is anticipated to be a display of Brightman’s star quality.

Range of Upcoming Productions

Beyond these highlights, Melbourne’s theatres will host a variety of other stage shows, including a high-concept musical, Back to Back Theatre’s ‘Multiple Bad Things’, The Australian Ballet’s ‘Oscar’, and ‘The Inheritance’. The anticipation of these productions underscores the vibrancy and diversity of Melbourne’s theatre scene. Each show is set to bring unique narratives and performances to various theatres across Melbourne over the coming year.