Arts & Entertainment

Mel Brooks Honored with Honorary Oscar at 14th Governors Awards

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:36 am EST
Mel Brooks Honored with Honorary Oscar at 14th Governors Awards

Legendary comedian and filmmaker Mel Brooks was honored with an honorary Oscar at the 14th Governors Awards, augmenting his illustrious career with yet another accolade. At 97, amidst serenades by Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick, who performed songs from his renowned career, Brooks received the award with profound appreciation and humility.

Brooks’ Acceptance: A Blend of Gratitude and Humor

In his heartfelt acceptance speech, Brooks emphasized the significance of the recognition from his fellow writers, directors, and the industry at large. He humorously vowed not to sell this award, referencing his regret over selling his first Oscar, which he won in 1968 for the best original screenplay for ‘The Producers.’

Reflections on a Stellar Career

The ‘Young Frankenstein’ director also recalled his career choices, mentioning a pivotal moment when he chose a job as a coffee runner in show business over an apprenticeship in accounting. A decision Brooks remains content with, marking a significant turning point in his life, leading to a career that has spanned for decades and earned him the rare EGOT status.

Acknowledging a Lifetime of Achievement

Brooks is one of only 23 individuals to have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award, a testament to his unparalleled contribution to the entertainment industry. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recognized his accomplishments, with Academy President Janet Yang praising Brooks for lighting up hearts with his humor and leaving a lasting impact on entertainment. The Honorary Award is bestowed by the Academy’s Board of Governors to honor extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or for outstanding service to the Academy.

Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

