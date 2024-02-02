Mel B Joins Bake Off, Sparks Spice Girls Reunion Speculation

Renowned artist and former Spice Girl, Mel B, is trading her microphone for a mixing bowl as she prepares to dazzle on The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer. The news, brimming with anticipation, broke as Good Morning Britain hinted at her participation. The show is slated to return this April with Mel B among 19 celebrities contending for the coveted title of Star Baker.

Spicing up the Bake Off

Eight years since another Spice Girl, Geri Horner, graced a similar charity baking event, Sport Relief Bake Off, in 2016 and bagged the title with her culinary prowess, Mel B's involvement adds an exciting twist. The showbiz correspondent Richard Arnold confirmed on Good Morning Britain that she is all set to bring her unique brand of spice to the competition, stirring up excitement among fans.

A Cause Close to Heart

More than just a baking competition, Stand Up To Cancer is a noteworthy fundraising campaign for Cancer Research UK and Channel 4. Since its inception, the campaign has successfully raised over £93 million in the UK. The Great Celebrity Bake Off, airing in April, is a significant contributor to this noble cause, attracting audiences with the blend of entertainment and charity.

A Tease of Reunion and Wedding Bells

Alongside her upcoming television appearance, Mel B has also been in the news for a different reason. As she prepares to tie the knot with fiancé Rory McPhee, the artist has chosen her former bandmate Victoria Beckham to design her wedding dress. Given special permission to marry at the London landmark, St. Paul's Cathedral, in recognition of her MBE for services to charitable causes and vulnerable women, Mel B's wedding is set to be a grand affair. Moreover, she has also recently teased about a possible Spice Girls reunion, adding another layer of thrill for fans.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that The Great British Bake Off might shift to Netflix due to the financial constraints faced by its current broadcaster. As the developments unfold, viewers are eagerly awaiting the return of the show, featuring a dash of spice with Mel B.