Arts & Entertainment

Meiko Tailor Introduces Womenswear Label Adorn & Co, Earns Accolades for Modern Kebaya Design

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:17 pm EST
Introducing a fresh wave in the world of bespoke fashion, Meiko Tailor, a renowned name in men’s tailoring, has unveiled its womenswear label Adorn & Co. The new label is the brainchild of Adele Chung, daughter of Master Tailor Chung, and marks a significant expansion of Meiko Tailor’s fashion portfolio. Coinciding with the launch is a notable accolade as Adorn & Co’s contemporary interpretation of the traditional kebaya was lauded as one of the top five designs at the Singapore Fashion Council’s Kebaya Reimagine runway event.

Genesis Collection: A Modern Take on Kebaya

Adele Chung’s groundbreaking design was part of the brand’s Genesis Collection. The standout 3-piece ensemble consists of a high collar bolero long tail white jacket with lathe print, a bodice festooned with hand-stitched peonies, and matching pants. The striking design employs cotton as a base material, accentuated with taffeta and 3D embroidery, underscoring the brand’s commitment to modern femininity.

Preserving Culture, Pushing Boundaries

The blend of tradition and innovation embodied by Adorn & Co’s designs has earned recognition from esteemed publications such as Zaobao and The Straits Times. They commended the brand’s efforts to contribute to the evolution of the kebaya while preserving its cultural significance. The designs are not just aesthetic masterpieces, but also offer versatility. They can be mixed and matched with other garments, reflecting the spirit of slow fashion and sustainable style choices.

Adorn & Co: The Legacy Continues

Established in the 1970s, Meiko Tailor is celebrated for its traditional craftsmanship under Master Tailor Chung. With the launch of Adorn & Co, Adele Chung represents the second generation’s commitment to continue the family’s legacy in quality tailoring. The brand is also catering to the needs of busy executives and business travelers with its satellite tailoring service at Taylor Adam, One Raffles Place. The award-winning kebaya piece is now available for made-to-order at The Design Orchard Singapore.

