Meghan Markle's Rumored Return to Acting: A New Chapter in 'Suits' Saga?

As the winds of Hollywood whisper, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is reportedly pondering a significant return to her acting roots. The murmurs suggest a potential role in the newly approved spin-off of the TV series 'Suits,' the show she bid adieu to in 2018 to embark on her royal journey with Prince Harry. Titled 'Suits: Los Angeles,' the series, green-lit by NBCUniversal, is the brainchild of the original creator, Aaron Krish.

Stepping into Familiar Shoes?

The buzz in Tinseltown is that the new series will feature a strong female lead bearing a striking resemblance to Meghan's previously beloved character, Rachel Zane. This role, curiously tailor-made, seems to beckon the Duchess back to the small screen. A senior production source has hinted that this could potentially be one of the most colossal TV deals of the year, with a readiness to pay a princely sum to secure Meghan's return.

Behind the Camera?

Adding another layer to the anticipation, Meghan may also be presented with her inaugural opportunity to direct. Yes, the Duchess could find herself in the director's chair for a few episodes of the show, marking a novel expansion in her career trajectory. An official announcement regarding this mammoth deal is expected to be released next month.

A Royal Return amidst Uncertainty

The conjecture about Meghan's potential re-entry into Hollywood comes at a time when she and Prince Harry face professional uncertainties. The royal couple lost their Spotify podcast deal recently, and Netflix seems disinterested in renewing their current agreement. Struck off the royal payroll since early 2020, the Sussexes have been seeking commercial deals to sustain their independence, as Prince Harry revealed in a candid 2021 interview.

In conclusion, the Duchess of Sussex stands at a crossroads that may lead her back to the world of acting. As the rumor mill continues to churn, the global audience eagerly waits for the next move in Meghan's illustrious journey.