Meghan Markle Rumored to be Writing Memoir: A Look Back at Her Controversial 2023 and Forward to 2024

The entertainment industry is abuzz with an array of events and updates. Among the most intriguing is the rumor of Meghan Markle penning a memoir, following in the footsteps of Prince Harry. Markle’s eventful 2023, marked by controversies and a canceled Spotify podcast, has led to speculation about her intent to make a successful comeback in 2024. PR expert Mark Borkowski suggests that Markle may be focusing on winning over everyday Americans rather than British royals, hinting at a more accessible, grounded persona in the future.

Meghan Markle’s Anticipated Memoir

Details about Markle’s rumored memoir remain speculative. There are concerns about the potential strain it could place on her relationship with the Royal Family. The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly been asked to submit three chapters before securing a publishing deal. Observers believe the Royal Family might be apprehensive about the memoir, but predict that Markle might focus on other aspects of her life, such as her early career and estranged relationship with her father.

There are also suggestions that Markle may address her fractured relationship with the Princess of Wales and extend a public apology for past missteps. The memoir could also touch on the controversy surrounding her interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which she revealed concerns about her son’s skin color.

Controversy Surrounds ‘Endgame’

Adding to the intrigue, Omid Scobie, the author of the controversial book ‘Endgame,’ has been spotted in LA. The book, which reignited a royal race row and faced criticism for its attacks on royal family members, was accused of presenting events with a ‘decidedly Sussex skew’. Despite the controversy, early sales figures indicate that ‘Endgame’ underperformed in its first week of release compared to Scobie’s previous book on the Sussexes, ‘Finding Freedom,’ and Harry’s autobiography ‘Spare.’

Looking Ahead to 2024

Amid these rumblings, there are whispers about the Duchess of Sussex making a resolution to reconcile with the monarch in 2024. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship may face challenges in the upcoming year, especially as Markle aims for an acting comeback. Reports suggest that the Sussexes are planning to move from Montecito, California, to Los Angeles to be closer to the Hollywood industry. Despite the existing rift, there is speculation that the Duchess of Sussex might find herself welcomed back into the royal fold in the future.