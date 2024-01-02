en English
Arts & Entertainment

Meghan Markle Eyes Media Industry Success in 2024 Amid Challenges

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:32 am EST
Meghan Markle Eyes Media Industry Success in 2024 Amid Challenges

As the new year unfolds, Meghan Markle sets her sights on carving a niche in the media industry, amid a string of misfortunes that have beset her in recent years. Royal commentator Alison Boshoff has provided a glimpse into the possible media ventures Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, are exploring through their production company, Archewell. It’s reported that Archewell has submitted a spate of proposals for potential scripted content, including television sitcoms, romantic comedies in movie format, and a series inspired by ‘Great Expectations.’

A Look at Markle’s Potential Media Ventures

Markle, it appears, is drawing inspiration from her former boss, NBC executive Bonnie Hammer, who was instrumental in shaping Markle’s acting career by casting her in the TV series ‘Suits.’ While Markle’s focus is firmly fixed on broadening her media imprint, Prince Harry, on the other hand, is channeling his energies towards addressing environmental and mental health issues. This divergence in professional interests paints a contrasting picture of the couple’s career paths, with Markle gravitating towards the entertainment domain and Harry towards advocacy.

Markle and Harry’s Hollywood Endeavors

Notwithstanding the advice of culture expert Nick Ede to concentrate on their proven strengths—Meghan’s lifestyle topics and Harry’s association with the Invictus Games—the couple is steadfast in their pursuit of Hollywood projects. This includes a docuseries for Netflix, despite their previous ventures in the entertainment industry not quite hitting the mark.

Challenges and the Road Ahead

A significant uptick in their approval ratings among Americans suggests a promising potential for success in their forthcoming career moves. However, their $100M deal with Netflix, signed in 2020, has yielded only two projects thus far, and their earlier partnership with Spotify ended on a sour note. Returning to their proven strengths could help curate a more favorable public image. Royal commentator Esther Krakue believes they have multi-million-dollar deals in the pipeline for 2024 and are poised to wield their influence in creative spaces. Contractually bound to Netflix until 2025, the couple’s professional journey in the coming years will undoubtedly be one to watch.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

