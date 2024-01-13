Meghan Markle Advised Against Excessive Salary Demands Amid ‘Suits’ Revival Rumors

One of the most popular faces from the hit legal drama ‘Suits’, Meghan Markle, might be on the verge of a potential return to the show. However, public relations expert Ryan McCormick advises her to tread carefully while negotiating her salary. His cautionary words come amidst the rampant speculation of a ‘Suits’ reboot, sparked by a surprise reunion of the show’s cast members at the Golden Globes.

McCormick’s Advice to Markle

McCormick, drawing on his expertise in public relations, underscored the significance of maintaining a positive reputation by refraining from greed during salary negotiations. Markle’s stature has escalated since her departure from ‘Suits’ in 2018 to tie the knot with Prince Harry. McCormick suggests negotiating a significant salary bump, but one that is within reason.

Markle, known for her character Rachel Zane in ‘Suits’, reportedly earned $47,000 per episode during her tenure on the show. This translated to an annual income of $424,000. McCormick’s advice hints at a delicate balance Markle needs to strike between capitalizing on her heightened fame and not coming across as excessively demanding.

‘Suits’ Cast at Golden Globes

Adding fuel to the ‘Suits’ revival rumors, Markle’s former co-stars, including Patrick Adams, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres, and Gabriel Macht made an unexpected appearance at the Golden Globes. Markle, however, reportedly turned down the offer to join due to prior engagements. Gina Torres, who played Jessica Pearson on the show, revealed that Markle is not part of the cast’s group chat. She added that Markle would likely provide her support from a distance.

Future of ‘Suits’

The ‘Suits’ universe might be growing, with talks of a new show set in Los Angeles under development. But fans of the original series should not hold their breath for a reboot or spinoff of the beloved legal drama. The new project is likely to delve into unexplored narratives within the ‘Suits’ universe, rather than retracing the steps of the original story.

As the world awaits Markle’s decision on her potential return to ‘Suits’, McCormick’s advice serves as a reminder of the delicate dance between fame and reputation in Hollywood.