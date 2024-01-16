Meghan King Voices Concerns Over Co-Star's New Relationship

In a recent turn of events, Meghan King, a notable personality from the reality TV show 'Real Housewives of Orange County,' has voiced her apprehensions about the blossoming relationship between her former co-star Alexis Bellino and John Janssen. Janssen, previously involved with Shannon Beador, another co-star, has come under King's radar for his alleged 'narcissistic' approach to relationships.

King's Concerns and Warnings

Sensitive to the warning signs of a narcissistic relationship due to her past experiences, King, 39, has been vocal about her concerns. The TV star, despite never having met Janssen personally, has perceived potential 'red flags' in his behavior. In a recent exchange, King disclosed that she texted Bellino, warning her to 'be careful' and hinting at the possibility of Janssen 'love-bombing' her.

Bellino's Response and Ongoing Communication

Bellino reportedly responded to King's message with a sense of gratitude. In addition to this, King revealed that she has been maintaining communication with Beador. Their discussions revolve around their respective experiences on the Bravo series and Beador's feelings about being the only housewife to reach out after her ex-boyfriend started dating another Bravolebrity.

Implications for the Upcoming 'Real Housewives of Orange County' Season

The narrative of Bellino and Janssen's relationship, which kicked off less than two months ago and has already seen the exchange of a $16,000 promise ring for Christmas, may find its way into the storyline of the upcoming 'Real Housewives of Orange County' season. Bellino, who has received a contract to rejoin the series, and Beador, reportedly in the early stages of filming for the new season, might add a new layer of intrigue when the series is expected to hit the screens later in 2024.