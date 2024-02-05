Megan Thee Stallion's 'Hiss' Tops Billboard Global 200 Chart

In a remarkable triumph, Megan Thee Stallion's single 'Hiss' has secured the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Global 200 chart. This feat marks her as the first female rapper in a lead role to attain this position. The song, part of her upcoming third studio album, has stirred the global music scene, amassing 39.6 million streams and 99,000 sales worldwide in the week of January 26 to February 1.

Megan Thee Stallion's Rising Star

The Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts, established in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming and sales data from over 200 territories globally, excluding direct-to-consumer sales. This achievement underscores Megan Thee Stallion's meteoric rise in the music industry, with 'Hiss' becoming her second No. 1 on the Global 200, following her feature on Cardi B's 'WAP.'

Current Chart Highlights

Other chart highlights of this week include Jack Harlow's 'Lovin in Me' at No. 2, Tate McRae's 'Greedy' at No. 3, Xavi's 'La Diabla' at No. 4, and Ariana Grande's 'Yes, And?' at No. 5. Benson Boone's 'Beautiful Things' also made an impressive entrance into the top 10.

Billboard Global Excl. U.S. Chart

On the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, Tate McRae's 'Greedy' returned to No. 1 for a fourth week, while tracks by Creepy Nuts, Teddy Swims, and Noah Kahan made their debut in the top 10. The charts, which will be updated on February 6, 2024, are accessible in full to Billboard Pro subscribers, with the top 100 available to all readers.

This significant milestone in Megan Thee Stallion's career bolsters her standing as a leading figure in the global music industry, setting the stage for the release of her highly anticipated third studio album.