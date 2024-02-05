Megan Thee Stallion Strikes No. 1 with 'HISS'; Inks Groundbreaking Deal with Warner Music

Megan Thee Stallion, fondly known to her fans as the 'Houston Hottie,' has created a musical tsunami with her single 'HISS,' securing her first No. 1 hit as a solo artist. This monumental feat pushes her shoulder-to-shoulder with Nicki Minaj, making them the only two female rappers to have a debut single skyrocket to the chart's pinnacle. Megan's victory is not just her own but shared with her tribe of loyal fans, her 'Hotties,' to whom she expressed her heartfelt gratitude on social media, along with her creator and her mother.

'HISS' Slithers to the Top

The single 'HISS' didn't just conquer the Hot 100 chart; it also reigned supreme on the Streaming Songs, Digital Song Sales, Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, and Hot Rap Songs charts. The numbers are staggering: 29.2 million first-week streams, 2.9 million radio airplay audience impressions, and 104,000 downloads sold within the week of January 26 to February 1. The track, which is seen as a defiant response to critics and a potential jab at certain figures in the music industry, was sculpted by the talents of co-producers LilJuMadeDaBeat and Bankroll Got It and released through Hot Girl Productions.

An Innovative Distribution Deal

But the Houston Hottie's triumphs don't stop at chart domination. She has also inked a fresh distribution deal with Warner Music Group (WMG), a partnership described as innovative, as it allows her to retain ownership and control of her masters and publishing while still releasing music independently through her label. This arrangement is seen as a major investment in her career, a victory for her, and a beacon of new opportunities for artists in the industry.

A New Era for Artists

The deal with WMG enables Megan to release music through her independent music and entertainment entity, Hot Girl Productions, while simultaneously accessing WMG's vast network of international affiliates. More importantly, she maintains full creative control with the freedom to bring artists signed to her imprint into the WMG ecosystem. This partnership is not just about Megan; it symbolizes a dynamic shift in the music industry, a testament to WMG's ability to engage with independent artists, and a new era where artists can work with major labels while retaining ownership of their music.