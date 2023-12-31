en English
Arts & Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion’s 2024: Fresh Beats, Ventures, and Personal Growth

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:13 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 12:35 pm EST
Megan Thee Stallion’s 2024: Fresh Beats, Ventures, and Personal Growth

Megan Thee Stallion, the 28-year-old rapper, is poised for a vibrant 2024, with new music and ventures up her sleeve. In a recent discussion with PEOPLE, she reflected on her latest single “Cobra,” released in November, marking a rebirth and a fresh chapter in her life and career. The track is her first creative output since her victorious lawsuit against her former record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, in October.

Launching an Independent Music Empire

Megan has embarked on an independent journey with the launch of her music and entertainment entity, Hot Girl Productions, under which “Cobra” was unveiled. She describes this new venture as a thrilling challenge, signaling her ambition to construct an empire extending beyond music into the realms of television and film.

New Partnership with Planet Fitness

Adding to her string of ventures, Megan has forged a partnership with Planet Fitness. She is set to perform on the Planet Fitness stage in Times Square for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024. The rapper expressed her excitement about participating in this monumental event and her eagerness to interact with her fans, fondly known as ‘Hotties’.

Megan’s New Year’s Resolutions

As the New Year rings in, Megan’s resolutions revolve around personal evolution. She aims to continually progress as an artist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist while also honing her fitness regimen. In her pursuit of mental well-being, she emphasized the importance of setting boundaries, taking rest days, and self-care. She also underscored the significance of a balanced diet and an effective workout plan. Megan’s vision for 2024 is clear – to keep growing and reaching new heights in all her endeavors.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

