Megan Thee Stallion Expands Brand Partnerships with Nike and Planet Fitness

Acclaimed music artist Megan Thee Stallion is broadening her brand associations beyond the realm of music, hinting at an imminent collaboration with Nike and becoming the fresh face of Planet Fitness. Revealed after her performance at the renowned Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, where she donned an outfit marked with a conspicuous Nike Swoosh, she is set to unravel a forthcoming sportswear line with the athletic apparel giant.

Megan Thee Stallion and Nike: A Dynamic Alliance

Following the event, Megan created a buzz among her fans by teasing the upcoming Nike collection on Instagram, advising her followers to keep an eye out for its release. The collection, coined ‘NikeByYou. Year of the Stallion,’ is speculated to debut on February 15, according to KicksFinder. The collection is all set to feature an array of sportswear items including bodysuits, jackets, onesies, bras, shorts, and tees. A glimpse of the collection showcases a bedazzled purple sports bra, leggings, and Nike’s signature Air Max 97s with ‘Hottie’ emblazoned on the outsole.

Embracing Fitness: The New Face of Planet Fitness

On the flip side, Megan Thee Stallion has also entered into a partnership with Planet Fitness, a leading fitness franchise. This collaboration was announced through a press release which included a new ad campaign starring Megan as ‘Mother Fitness.’ As part of this partnership, a line of Planet Fitness branded workout gear is set to release, featuring sweatshirts, bucket hats, water bottles, and sticker sheets.

Megan, who routinely emphasizes the importance of a consistent workout regime, aims to inspire her followers to prioritize their physical and mental health as they step into the New Year. With these collaborations, Megan Thee Stallion is not just extending her brand reach but is also promoting a healthier lifestyle for her fans.