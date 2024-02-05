Megan Fox, Miley Cyrus, and Fantasia Barrino Turn Heads at the 2024 Grammys

The 2024 Grammys, a spectacle of music and fashion, witnessed an unforgettable display of style from Miley Cyrus, Fantasia Barrino, and Megan Fox. Cyrus and Barrino, channeling the legendary Tina Turner, bedazzled the stage with their fringe-laden outfits. Simultaneously, Fox, the stunning actress, added a layer of edgy glamour to the Jam for Janie Grammys Viewing Party in Los Angeles.

Megan Fox's Fashion Statement

Fox, known for her bold sartorial choices, donned a striking chain mail minidress, shimmering with paillette embellishments. The piece was accented by a chic fuzzy black overcoat, and her feet strutted the party in metallic open-toe platforms. The outfit was a testament to the discerning eye of stylist Marc Eram.

Marshmallow Pink Hair and the Makeup

Complementing her dress, Fox debuted an enchanting pink hair color, achieved with Manic Panic dye. Dimitris Giannetos, her hairdresser, effectively turned Fox's hair into a soft marshmallow hue that balanced the edginess of her dress. Makeup artist Jenna Kristina contributed to the look with a sparkling eyeshadow and a glossy pink lip, mirroring the color of Fox's hair.

'Pretty Boys Are Poisonous'

Amidst the glamour, Fox took a moment to discuss her latest venture with WWD - a poetry book titled 'Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.' She expressed her commitment to raising her three sons with emotional intimacy and depth, a stark contrast to some of the men from her past. The actress also reflected on her evolving relationship with fashion and drew parallels between her duality and her character in 'Jennifer's Body.'

Indeed, the Grammys 2024, while a music event, became a runway for these stars. Their fashion choices, from Cyrus and Barrino's tribute to Tina Turner to Fox's edgy glamour, reiterated the intimate link between music and style.