Arts & Entertainment

Megan Barton Hanson Turns Heads at Kabaret Expose

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:59 pm EST
Megan Barton Hanson Turns Heads at Kabaret Expose

The former Love Island star, Megan Barton Hanson, caused a stir at Kabaret Expose on Friday night. The 29-year-old flaunted her figure in a sheer black corset at the event hosted by Proud City in London. She complemented her look with oversized jeans, floral heels, and a chic black bag. Megan, well-known for her stint on Love Island and her OnlyFans content, made heads turn with her confident display.

From Love Island Games to Kabaret Expose

Megan’s recent appearance at Kabaret Expose comes on the heels of her participation in Love Island Games. During her time on the show, she formed the first same-sex couple with Kyra Green. The pair captivated viewers with their chemistry, sharing a steamy kiss on screen. However, Megan later left the show due to medical reasons, as announced by the show’s narrator, Iain Stirling.

Megan Barton Hanson: A Voice for Sexual Openness

Never one to shy away from her sexuality, Megan has been vocal about her experiences. She has shared her comfort and interest in relationships with women, encouraging a culture of openness about sexual orientation. Her romantic history includes a relationship with footballer Chelcee Grimes in 2020.

Rumours and Relationships

Adding intrigue to her personal life, there are whispers about Megan reuniting with her villa ex, Wes Nelson, in an All Stars series. The rumoured reunion has fans of the reality TV star eagerly anticipating the show. As she continues to make waves in the public eye, Megan Barton Hanson remains a figure of fascination, her every move closely watched and talked about.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

