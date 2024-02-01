MegaCon Orlando Returns with Celebrity Guest Sarah Natochenny, Voice of Ash Ketchum

Orlando is once again buzzing with anticipation as MegaCon Orlando, a colossal pop culture phenomenon, swings its doors open for a four-day extravaganza. The convention, renowned for its diverse offerings spanning comics, horror, anime, sci-fi, and gaming, promises an immersive experience for fans with celebrity appearances, cosplay, interactive Q&A panels, and intimate meet and greets.

Making her MegaCon Debut: Sarah Natochenny

Among the star-studded guest list is Sarah Natochenny, the dynamic voice behind Ash Ketchum in the English rendition of Pokémon since its ninth season in 2006. Natochenny's journey began at the tender age of 18 when her English teacher suggested she audition for the role. Despite feeling unprepared, she astounded the casting directors and landed the coveted role.

Behind the Voices: The Artistry of Anime

In a recent interview with Brooke Savage from the Setting the Stage newsletter, Natochenny shed light on the technical and artistic intricacies of voice acting for anime. Her role encompasses more than just delivering lines; it involves a rigorous process of memorization, precise synchronization with animations, and taking cues from the director. But her vocal versatility doesn't end with Ash Ketchum. Natochenny lends her voice to 21 other Pokémon characters and Ash's mother, her vocal range inspired by the diverse array of people she encounters on the subway.

Connecting with the Character: A Personal Journey

Natochenny's connection with Ash Ketchum extends beyond the recording studio. She identifies with Ash's tenacious spirit and relentless sense of adventure, an affinity that has only grown stronger over the years. Her first MegaCon appearance offers fans an opportunity to interact with her on a personal level, through autographs, table photos, Pokémon Trivia, and a lively Q&A session.

As well as her contributions to Pokémon, Natochenny has an extensive background in theatre acting in Los Angeles and is involved in various other projects, all of which she discussed during her interview with Savage. MegaCon Orlando continues to be a platform where fans can delve deeper into the world of their favorite characters and the talented individuals who bring them to life.

Tickets for MegaCon Orlando are available for single or multiple days, offering flexible options for attendees to experience this vibrant celebration of pop culture.