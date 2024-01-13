Mega Family’s Sankranthi Celebration Relocates, Ram Charan’s New Projects, and Tech Updates

The spotlight of South India’s entertainment industry is shifting from Hyderabad to Bengaluru this year as the Mega family, a revered powerhouse in the cinema scene, decides to alter its traditional Sankranthi celebration location. This change marks a significant deviation from the norm, where festivities such as Bhogi and Sankranthi are typically held at the residence of the family patriarch and veteran actor, Chiranjeevi.

The Mega Journey to Bengaluru

Members of the Mega family, including Pawan Kalyan, Nagababu, and cousins like Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, and Niharika Konidela, were recently spotted at the Hyderabad airport. Joining them were Ram Charan’s wife, Upasana Konidela, their daughter Klin Kaara, and pet Rhyme, as well as Pawan Kalyan’s children, Akira Nandan and Aadya, all geared up for their flight to Bengaluru for the Sankranthi celebrations. This subtle shift in venue is enough to create a buzz in the industry, given the family’s prominence.

Ram Charan’s Rising Star

Among the constellation of stars in the Mega family, Ram Charan is one name that shines brightly. Known for his role in the internationally acclaimed film ‘RRR’, which bagged both Golden Globe and Oscar awards for the song ‘Naatu Naatu’, Ram Charan has been juggling multiple new projects. Currently, he is on the sets of director Shankar’s Telugu film ‘Game Changer’. In addition, he has given his nod for a new project directed by Buchi Babu Sana, which will feature Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar and music by maestro A.R. Rahman.

