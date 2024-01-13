en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Mega Family’s Sankranthi Celebration Relocates, Ram Charan’s New Projects, and Tech Updates

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:05 am EST
Mega Family’s Sankranthi Celebration Relocates, Ram Charan’s New Projects, and Tech Updates

The spotlight of South India’s entertainment industry is shifting from Hyderabad to Bengaluru this year as the Mega family, a revered powerhouse in the cinema scene, decides to alter its traditional Sankranthi celebration location. This change marks a significant deviation from the norm, where festivities such as Bhogi and Sankranthi are typically held at the residence of the family patriarch and veteran actor, Chiranjeevi.

The Mega Journey to Bengaluru

Members of the Mega family, including Pawan Kalyan, Nagababu, and cousins like Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, and Niharika Konidela, were recently spotted at the Hyderabad airport. Joining them were Ram Charan’s wife, Upasana Konidela, their daughter Klin Kaara, and pet Rhyme, as well as Pawan Kalyan’s children, Akira Nandan and Aadya, all geared up for their flight to Bengaluru for the Sankranthi celebrations. This subtle shift in venue is enough to create a buzz in the industry, given the family’s prominence.

Ram Charan’s Rising Star

Among the constellation of stars in the Mega family, Ram Charan is one name that shines brightly. Known for his role in the internationally acclaimed film ‘RRR’, which bagged both Golden Globe and Oscar awards for the song ‘Naatu Naatu’, Ram Charan has been juggling multiple new projects. Currently, he is on the sets of director Shankar’s Telugu film ‘Game Changer’. In addition, he has given his nod for a new project directed by Buchi Babu Sana, which will feature Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar and music by maestro A.R. Rahman.

Beyond Mega: A Tech Interlude

While the Mega family’s Sankranthi plans are making headlines, the article also delves into the tech world, bringing attention to the latest smartphone releases from realme and HONOR. With detailed insights into their features and specifications, the piece broadens its canvas, capturing a wider audience interested in both the glitz of cinema and the innovation of technology.

0
Arts & Entertainment India Smartphones
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
5 mins ago
Artist Ylona Garcia Shines at Asia Pacific Predator League 2024, Signifies Evolution of Esports Events
In an exhilarating display of esports intersecting with entertainment, renowned artist Ylona Garcia mesmerized spectators with her dance performance during the opening act of the Asia Pacific Predator League 2024. This marked a defining moment in the trend of incorporating live performances into gaming events, thereby enhancing the audience experience and setting an energetic tone
Artist Ylona Garcia Shines at Asia Pacific Predator League 2024, Signifies Evolution of Esports Events
2024 Award Season: Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' Anticipated to Dominate
8 mins ago
2024 Award Season: Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' Anticipated to Dominate
From 'Gladiators' Champion to Hollywood Stuntwoman: The Unexpected Journey of Eunice Huthart
15 mins ago
From 'Gladiators' Champion to Hollywood Stuntwoman: The Unexpected Journey of Eunice Huthart
Asian Cup 2023 Opens with a Tribute to Palestine and a Cultural Spectacle
6 mins ago
Asian Cup 2023 Opens with a Tribute to Palestine and a Cultural Spectacle
Cairo's Heritage at Stake: Urban Redevelopment Triggers Public Outrage
7 mins ago
Cairo's Heritage at Stake: Urban Redevelopment Triggers Public Outrage
Cancellation of Popular TV Series Stirs Emotions and Sparks Conversations
8 mins ago
Cancellation of Popular TV Series Stirs Emotions and Sparks Conversations
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Titans Converge at Mallikarjun Kharge's Residence: A Prelude to 2024 Elections?
1 min
Political Titans Converge at Mallikarjun Kharge's Residence: A Prelude to 2024 Elections?
Senator Lankford's Strategy: Securing GOP Support for Border and Immigration Deal
2 mins
Senator Lankford's Strategy: Securing GOP Support for Border and Immigration Deal
Unrest in Warsaw: Opposition Protests Against Government Reforms and Ex-Minister Imprisonments
2 mins
Unrest in Warsaw: Opposition Protests Against Government Reforms and Ex-Minister Imprisonments
ANC Celebrates 112th Anniversary: A Rally of Unity and Renewal
2 mins
ANC Celebrates 112th Anniversary: A Rally of Unity and Renewal
Islamic Emirate's Deputy Prime Minister Outlines Foreign Policy Goals
2 mins
Islamic Emirate's Deputy Prime Minister Outlines Foreign Policy Goals
MAMAH Trial Finds DHA-PPQ Effective in Preventing Malaria in HIV-Positive Pregnant Women
3 mins
MAMAH Trial Finds DHA-PPQ Effective in Preventing Malaria in HIV-Positive Pregnant Women
Senator Lankford's Novel Approach to Immigration Legislation in Senate GOP
4 mins
Senator Lankford's Novel Approach to Immigration Legislation in Senate GOP
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
4 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Kirkwood Eagles Soar to Their First-Ever NJCAA Division II National Title
5 mins
Kirkwood Eagles Soar to Their First-Ever NJCAA Division II National Title
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
4 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
25 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
6 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app