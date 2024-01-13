Mega Family to Celebrate Sankranthi in Bengaluru Amid Ram Charan’s Rising Global Fame

The Mega family, a celebrated name in the luminous world of Indian cinema, will laud the festival of Sankranthi in Bengaluru, departing from their annual practice of celebrating at Chiranjeevi’s residence in Hyderabad. The family, which includes the likes of Pawan Kalyan, Nagababu, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Niharika Konidela, and their families, will convene in the southern city for the occasion.

Departure to Bengaluru

Recently, Ram Charan, his wife Upasana Konidela, their daughter Klin Kaara, and their pet Rhyme were captured at the Hyderabad airport. Ram Charan donned a black kurta and cap, while Upasana wore a grey overcoat paired with denims. Pawan Kalyan’s offspring, Akira Nandan and Aadya, were also in their company. The family’s departure marks a shift in the long-held tradition of celebrating Bhogi and Sankranthi at Chiranjeevi’s Hyderabad abode.

Ram Charan’s Recent and Upcoming Projects

Ram Charan, recognized globally for his role in the international hit film ‘RRR’, has been juggling his time between his recent shoots and upcoming projects. After the significant attention garnered by ‘RRR’ following its Netflix release, the actor is now involved in shooting for Shankar’s project, aptly titled ‘Game Changer’. Further, he has given a nod to participate in a new film by Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana. This new venture will star Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar, with music composition by the legendary A.R. Rahman.

‘RRR’ – A Global Success

The feature film ‘RRR’ has been a global sensation, especially after its release on Netflix. The film’s song ‘Naatu Naatu’ has been an award magnet, winning accolades at the prestigious Golden Globe and the Oscars. This success has further elevated Ram Charan’s international fame, solidifying his position as a prominent figure in the global film industry.