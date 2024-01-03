en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Meg: The Singing Illustrator Brings Fresh Approach to The Traitors Season 2

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:25 am EST
Meg: The Singing Illustrator Brings Fresh Approach to The Traitors Season 2

The Traitors, a thrilling reality television show, launched its second season on January 3, 2024, on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, featuring an eclectic mix of 22 contestants. Among them is Meg, a 22-year-old illustrator from Herefordshire, known for her spontaneous singing and infectious enthusiasm.

Stepping into Uncharted Territory

Encouraged by her mother to step out of her comfort zone, Meg applied for the show despite her initial apprehensions. This decision was also fueled by her fond memories of watching the first season, where she was particularly captivated by the dynamics of the game, such as when contestant Wilfred betrayed Alyssa.

Meg’s Unique Approach to the Game

Meg has a unique approach to the game that sets her apart from the other contestants. Inspired by Amanda from the first season, who succeeded without a specific strategy, Meg plans to play the game by ear, making decisions as and when the situation demands. This approach is starkly contrasted with contestants such as Charlie, a mental health area manager from Bristol, and Mollie, a disability model, who are ready to turn on their allies to win the game.

Playing as a Faithful or a Traitor

When asked about her strategy if she were a Traitor, Meg insists she would not sabotage others for her own gain, except in self-defense. She believes that the Faithfuls—the non-Traitors—stand a better chance of winning. If she were a Faithful, she would rely on her intuition and subtly share her suspicions with others to verify them.

Sharing Over Winning

While the possibility of winning the £120,000 prize pot thrills Meg, she is also willing to share the prize money rather than leave the game empty-handed. This ethos is a refreshing change in a game where contestants, such as Diane, a contestant from the second series, are ready to prove their mettle and even avoid detection as a traitor to win the game.

0
Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Award-winning Poet Omar Sakr Accuses Bluey of Promoting 'Genocide' Against Arabs

By BNN Correspondents

Honoring the Legacy of Loïs Mailou Jones at the Museum of Fine Arts

By BNN Correspondents

Channel 5 and HBO's Detective Series Set to Intrigue with New Twists

By BNN Correspondents

M1 Singapore Fringe Festival 2024: Spotlight on 'Oo-woo'

By BNN Correspondents

The Space Program: An AI-Intelligent Game Carving a New Era of Digital ...
@Gaming · 6 mins
The Space Program: An AI-Intelligent Game Carving a New Era of Digital ...
heart comment 0
The Pinnacle of Gaming: An Overview of 2023’s Game of The Year Lineup

By Salman Khan

The Pinnacle of Gaming: An Overview of 2023's Game of The Year Lineup
The Gaming Industry’s Technological Marvels: A Deep Dive into Recent High-Impact Games

By Salman Khan

The Gaming Industry's Technological Marvels: A Deep Dive into Recent High-Impact Games
Indian Cinema Awaits New Film Featuring Veterans and Fresh Faces

By BNN Correspondents

Indian Cinema Awaits New Film Featuring Veterans and Fresh Faces
Strictly Come Dancing’s Gorka Marquez Welcomes 2024 with Family and Friends

By BNN Correspondents

Strictly Come Dancing's Gorka Marquez Welcomes 2024 with Family and Friends
Latest Headlines
World News
Chetan Sharma: First Hat-Trick Hero of Indian Cricket
20 seconds
Chetan Sharma: First Hat-Trick Hero of Indian Cricket
Qantas Crew Members to be Counseled for Violating Uniform Policy
23 seconds
Qantas Crew Members to be Counseled for Violating Uniform Policy
Senior Hamas Official Saleh Al-Arouri Killed in Beirut: Potential Escalation of Middle East Conflict
29 seconds
Senior Hamas Official Saleh Al-Arouri Killed in Beirut: Potential Escalation of Middle East Conflict
Five Years On: The Controversial FATA Merger with KP in Pakistan
56 seconds
Five Years On: The Controversial FATA Merger with KP in Pakistan
Enforcement Directorate Raids Vaibhav Gehlot's Premises in FEMA Violation Case
1 min
Enforcement Directorate Raids Vaibhav Gehlot's Premises in FEMA Violation Case
Concerns over Presidential Candidates' Safety Escalate in Taiwan Following Campaign Incident
1 min
Concerns over Presidential Candidates' Safety Escalate in Taiwan Following Campaign Incident
Digital Healthcare Reaches Isolated Sacol Island with 'mWell OnTheGo'
1 min
Digital Healthcare Reaches Isolated Sacol Island with 'mWell OnTheGo'
Adrian Mannarino's Unusual Injury Sparks Controversy at United Cup
1 min
Adrian Mannarino's Unusual Injury Sparks Controversy at United Cup
Mickey Harte: From Tyrone to Derry, A New Chapter in Football Legacy
2 mins
Mickey Harte: From Tyrone to Derry, A New Chapter in Football Legacy
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
20 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
25 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
55 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app