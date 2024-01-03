Meg: The Singing Illustrator Brings Fresh Approach to The Traitors Season 2

The Traitors, a thrilling reality television show, launched its second season on January 3, 2024, on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, featuring an eclectic mix of 22 contestants. Among them is Meg, a 22-year-old illustrator from Herefordshire, known for her spontaneous singing and infectious enthusiasm.

Stepping into Uncharted Territory

Encouraged by her mother to step out of her comfort zone, Meg applied for the show despite her initial apprehensions. This decision was also fueled by her fond memories of watching the first season, where she was particularly captivated by the dynamics of the game, such as when contestant Wilfred betrayed Alyssa.

Meg’s Unique Approach to the Game

Meg has a unique approach to the game that sets her apart from the other contestants. Inspired by Amanda from the first season, who succeeded without a specific strategy, Meg plans to play the game by ear, making decisions as and when the situation demands. This approach is starkly contrasted with contestants such as Charlie, a mental health area manager from Bristol, and Mollie, a disability model, who are ready to turn on their allies to win the game.

Playing as a Faithful or a Traitor

When asked about her strategy if she were a Traitor, Meg insists she would not sabotage others for her own gain, except in self-defense. She believes that the Faithfuls—the non-Traitors—stand a better chance of winning. If she were a Faithful, she would rely on her intuition and subtly share her suspicions with others to verify them.

Sharing Over Winning

While the possibility of winning the £120,000 prize pot thrills Meg, she is also willing to share the prize money rather than leave the game empty-handed. This ethos is a refreshing change in a game where contestants, such as Diane, a contestant from the second series, are ready to prove their mettle and even avoid detection as a traitor to win the game.