Arts & Entertainment

Meg Ryan Turns Heads at 2024 Critics' Choice Awards

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:47 pm EST
Meg Ryan Turns Heads at 2024 Critics’ Choice Awards

Meg Ryan, the iconic actress known for her roles in timeless classics like ‘When Harry Met Sally’ and ‘Sleepless in Seattle’, graced the 2024 Critics’ Choice Awards with an appearance that can only be described as stunning. At 62 years old, Ryan commanded the spotlight, dressed in a black sequin strapless gown by the luxury fashion house, Saint Laurent.

The Resurgence of a Signature Hairstyle

Accompanying her minimalistic accessory look, Ryan sported her signature tousled layered bob hairstyle. This particular style, which was a significant trend in the ’90s, has recently made a comeback following Ryan’s appearance on a late-night show. Her hairstylist, Sally Hershberger, clarified that the hairstyle was not an intentional throwback, but it has nonetheless sparked a wave of nostalgia among fans. Hershberger used her own haircare line to achieve Ryan’s look, focusing on creating an effortless, textured style.

Aging Gracefully: Meg Ryan’s Standpoint

During the event, the actress also shared her views on aging. Embodying the concept of aging gracefully, Ryan expressed contentment with her current age and encouraged a relaxed attitude toward growing older. Addressing the negative coverage she has received in the tabloids, she emphasized the insignificance of such meanness and hatred in the grand scheme of things. Ryan also revisited her past comments about her perceived lack of sexiness in Hollywood, revising her stance to affirm her confidence in her own appeal.

Celebrity News: A Daily Dose

The Critics’ Choice Awards event was covered by PEOPLE, a leading source of celebrity news and human interest stories. They offer a daily newsletter to keep readers informed on various stories, including the latest on celebrity styles and trends.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

