Meg 2: The Trench – A Global Production Journey

From the sandy beaches of Phuket to the bustling streets of Hong Kong, Meg 2: The Trench, has left indelible footprints across the globe. Filmed in a multitude of international locations including England’s Watford and California’s Los Angeles County, the movie has created a thrilling narrative that transcends geographical boundaries. The sequel to the first Meg movie, directed by Ben Wheatley, delves deeper into the saga of Jonas Taylor, played by Jason Statham, in his relentless pursuit against prehistoric megalodons.

From the Studio to the Trench

The Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, England, emerged as the nerve center for the movie’s production. The studio’s expansive water tanks served as the canvas for the underwater scenes, adding an authentic touch to the film’s aquatic theme. However, the cinematic voyage did not remain confined within the studio walls. The production team ventured to real-world locations, knitting together the tale amidst the natural backdrop of Phuket’s beaches and the urban landscape of Hong Kong. The fictional Fun Island’s climax was brought to life under the golden rays of the Thai sun.

A Budget Breaching the Depths

Producing Meg 2: The Trench was not a task for the faint-hearted. With a budget oscillating between $129 million and $139 million, the film demanded significant resources. The investment spanned the spectrum from procuring state-of-the-art equipment to orchestrating the mammoth logistics of a globally dispersed shoot. Commencing in February 2022 and concluding in May of the same year, the production team navigated a variety of challenges to bring the story to the silver screen.

Box Office Success Amid Mixed Reviews

Despite the turbulence of mixed reviews, Meg 2: The Trench pierced through the surface to achieve box office success. Premiering on August 4, 2023, the film garnered substantial attention, generating $395 million worldwide. The movie’s success extended beyond the box office, with streaming platforms like Netflix and Max hosting the film for their subscribers. Amid the high-octane action and suspense, the film also incorporated several easter eggs referencing the iconic Jaws franchise, adding an extra layer of intrigue for discerning viewers.