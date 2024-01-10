Meet the Contestants Vying for the Miss OECS 2024 Crown

The Miss OECS 2024 pageant is set to showcase the talents, dedication, and cultural pride of five contestants hailing from various corners of the Eastern Caribbean. Each participant brings a unique mix of beauty, intellect, cultural appreciation, and social advocacy to the competition, celebrating the diversity and richness of the region.

Amonai Francis: Grenada’s Advocate for Mental Health

Amonai Francis, the representative from Grenada, is more than just a fresh graduate. With a strong background in dance and singing, she uses her platform to advocate for mental health awareness and environmental conservation. Francis’s multifaceted approach to the pageant exemplifies the event’s goal to go beyond physical beauty and highlight the importance of social responsibility.

Thyana Kai Sebastian: Antigua’s Cultural Ambassador

From Antigua, Thyana Kai Sebastian brings her skills as an accomplished dancer and choreographer to the competition. Dedicated to preserving culture through dance, she also uses her influence to empower young women in pageantry, embodying the spirit of the Miss OECS pageant’s mission for cultural preservation and female empowerment.

Adicia Burton: Dominica’s Champion of Heritage

Adicia Burton of Dominica, an academic achiever and practicing journalist, is deeply involved in community projects. She is a staunch advocate for her Kalinago heritage and cultural preservation, adding a unique dimension to the competition with her dedication to her roots and community.

Claire Marissa Smartt: Saint Lucia’s Beacon of Creativity

Representing Saint Lucia, Claire Marissa Smartt is a talented dancer and pageant titleholder with a passion for the creative arts. Her advocacy work inspires young women in her country, reinforcing the Miss OECS 2024 pageant’s focus on empowering women and promoting regional pride.

In the end, the Miss OECS 2024 pageant is not just a showcase of beauty and talent. It is a platform for these dynamic contestants to advocate for causes close to their hearts, to celebrate their cultural heritage, and to inspire others in their communities. Regardless of who takes home the crown, all five contestants are winners, embodying the multifaceted dimensions of beauty, intellect, and social impact that the pageant reveres.