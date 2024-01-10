en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Meet the Contestants Vying for the Miss OECS 2024 Crown

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:41 am EST
Meet the Contestants Vying for the Miss OECS 2024 Crown

The Miss OECS 2024 pageant is set to showcase the talents, dedication, and cultural pride of five contestants hailing from various corners of the Eastern Caribbean. Each participant brings a unique mix of beauty, intellect, cultural appreciation, and social advocacy to the competition, celebrating the diversity and richness of the region.

Amonai Francis: Grenada’s Advocate for Mental Health

Amonai Francis, the representative from Grenada, is more than just a fresh graduate. With a strong background in dance and singing, she uses her platform to advocate for mental health awareness and environmental conservation. Francis’s multifaceted approach to the pageant exemplifies the event’s goal to go beyond physical beauty and highlight the importance of social responsibility.

Thyana Kai Sebastian: Antigua’s Cultural Ambassador

From Antigua, Thyana Kai Sebastian brings her skills as an accomplished dancer and choreographer to the competition. Dedicated to preserving culture through dance, she also uses her influence to empower young women in pageantry, embodying the spirit of the Miss OECS pageant’s mission for cultural preservation and female empowerment.

Adicia Burton: Dominica’s Champion of Heritage

Adicia Burton of Dominica, an academic achiever and practicing journalist, is deeply involved in community projects. She is a staunch advocate for her Kalinago heritage and cultural preservation, adding a unique dimension to the competition with her dedication to her roots and community.

Claire Marissa Smartt: Saint Lucia’s Beacon of Creativity

Representing Saint Lucia, Claire Marissa Smartt is a talented dancer and pageant titleholder with a passion for the creative arts. Her advocacy work inspires young women in her country, reinforcing the Miss OECS 2024 pageant’s focus on empowering women and promoting regional pride.

In the end, the Miss OECS 2024 pageant is not just a showcase of beauty and talent. It is a platform for these dynamic contestants to advocate for causes close to their hearts, to celebrate their cultural heritage, and to inspire others in their communities. Regardless of who takes home the crown, all five contestants are winners, embodying the multifaceted dimensions of beauty, intellect, and social impact that the pageant reveres.

0
Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
3 mins ago
Nigerian Singer Tiwa Savage Files Police Petition, Cites Safety Concerns
Renowned Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has reportedly lodged a written petition to the Nigerian police, alleging concerns for her personal safety and implicating her contemporary, David Adedeji Adeleke, more popularly known as Davido, if any harm befalls her. The specifics surrounding her fears remain undisclosed, yet the gravity with which she’s handling the situation is
Nigerian Singer Tiwa Savage Files Police Petition, Cites Safety Concerns
Raveena Tandon Unveils Her Complex Role in 'Karmaa Calling'
10 mins ago
Raveena Tandon Unveils Her Complex Role in 'Karmaa Calling'
Jeon Do-yeon Confirmed, Kim Ji-won in Talks for 'The Price of Confession'
10 mins ago
Jeon Do-yeon Confirmed, Kim Ji-won in Talks for 'The Price of Confession'
James Marsden's Golden Globe Nomination: A Tale of Pride and Genuine Bonds
3 mins ago
James Marsden's Golden Globe Nomination: A Tale of Pride and Genuine Bonds
Mel Brooks Honored with Honorary Oscar at 14th Governors Awards
5 mins ago
Mel Brooks Honored with Honorary Oscar at 14th Governors Awards
Angela Bassett Receives Honorary Oscar at Governors Awards
7 mins ago
Angela Bassett Receives Honorary Oscar at Governors Awards
Latest Headlines
World News
Winter Storm Challenges Iowa's 2024 Election Kickoff Amid Record-Breaking Cold
19 seconds
Winter Storm Challenges Iowa's 2024 Election Kickoff Amid Record-Breaking Cold
Potential Setback for Bafana Bafana as Mothobi Mvala's Injury Casts Doubt on Afcon Participation
4 mins
Potential Setback for Bafana Bafana as Mothobi Mvala's Injury Casts Doubt on Afcon Participation
India Expresses Concern Over Civilian Casualties at United Nations General Assembly
6 mins
India Expresses Concern Over Civilian Casualties at United Nations General Assembly
Wins, Postponements, and Cancellations: A Mixed Week for Wisconsin High School Basketball
7 mins
Wins, Postponements, and Cancellations: A Mixed Week for Wisconsin High School Basketball
Paul Dorries' Final Wish and Nadine Dorries' Stand Against Assisted Dying
7 mins
Paul Dorries' Final Wish and Nadine Dorries' Stand Against Assisted Dying
Georgia Reignites Push for Legal Sports Betting Amid Constitutional Amendment Discussions
7 mins
Georgia Reignites Push for Legal Sports Betting Amid Constitutional Amendment Discussions
High School Girls' Basketball: A Tale of Triumphs and Trials
7 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: A Tale of Triumphs and Trials
Historic Losses Loom for UK Conservative Party Amid Plummeting Voter Support
8 mins
Historic Losses Loom for UK Conservative Party Amid Plummeting Voter Support
Dramatic Wins and Postponements in High School Boys Basketball Games
8 mins
Dramatic Wins and Postponements in High School Boys Basketball Games
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
22 mins
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
2 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
5 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
5 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
6 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
6 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
8 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
8 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
9 hours
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app