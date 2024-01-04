en English
Arts & Entertainment

Meet George Darlow: The Young Man with Britain’s Largest ‘On The Buses’ Collection

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:56 pm EST
Meet George Darlow: The Young Man with Britain’s Largest ‘On The Buses’ Collection

Britain’s biggest fan of the late 1960s and early 1970s sitcom ‘On The Buses’, 26-year-old George Darlow, has amassed the country’s largest collection of memorabilia from the series. Despite the show’s humor often clashing with today’s politically correct standards, Darlow’s passion for the sitcom’s portrayal of working-class families and its ‘naughty’ yet harmless comedy remains unchallenged. Born two decades after the series ended in 1973, his fascination began during childhood and has since turned into a significant part of his life.

A Collection Like No Other

Darlow’s collection, valued between £6,000 and £8,000, includes a remote control model bus featured in an episode, a hat worn by lead actor Reg Varney, a typewriter owned by co-writer Ronnie Wolfe, scripts, autographs of cast members, and posters. These items, each bearing a piece of sitcom history, have become a fixture at ‘On The Buses’ fan club events, where Darlow enjoys sharing his collection with other enthusiasts.

Finding Connection Through Comedy

The young collector, who was diagnosed with autism during his childhood, has found joy and connection through the sitcom. His parents, Adi and Jennifer Darlow, both full-time carers, have been supportive of his hobby, which has played an essential role in their son’s life. Over the years, George has had the pleasure of meeting some of the cast members, including the late Anna Karen, who played Olive in the sitcom.

A Lasting Legacy

While ‘On The Buses’ may not align with the comedic tastes of many of today’s youth, enthusiasts like George Darlow keep the show’s legacy alive. His passionate dedication to the series and his extensive memorabilia collection serve as a testament to the sitcom’s impact, demonstrating how it continues to resonate with audiences, decades after its final episode.

Arts & Entertainment Lifestyle United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

