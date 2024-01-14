en English
Arts & Entertainment

Medieval Money, Morality, and the Age of Capitalism: An Exhibition at Morgan Library

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:20 am EST
In the heart of Manhattan, the renowned Morgan Library and Museum is hosting a riveting exhibition titled “Medieval Money, Merchants and Morality,” presenting a captivating narrative of the tumultuous economic revolution at the close of the Middle Ages and dawn of the Renaissance. The spotlight of the exhibition is a German strongbox, a testament to the burgeoning desire for wealth protection during this transformative period. The exhibition meticulously explores the tension this desire stirred with the Catholic Church’s teachings against vices like gambling and usury.

Artifacts Echoing Moral Restraint

Adding depth to this narrative are artworks that espoused moral restraint amidst this economic revolution. Notable among these are “Gerard of Villamagna Solicits Alms for the Poor” and the poignant “Death of the Miser” by Hieronymus Bosch. These works underscore the interplay between burgeoning capitalism and the moral crisis it ignited, making the themes of the exhibition strikingly relevant even today.

Complementing Exhibitions

Complementing this exhibition at the Morgan is “Morgan’s Bibles: Splendor in Scripture,” an exposition of J.P. Morgan’s collection of Bibles adorned with exquisite handwriting on parchment and ornate covers. The exhibition also delves into the history of William Tyndale’s English Bible translation, and his execution for heresy, shedding light on the intersection of religion and politics.

American History Through the Lens of Religion

Simultaneously, the New-York Historical Society presents “Acts of Faith: Religion and the American West,” offering a detailed narrative of the role various religious groups played in shaping early American communities and cities. Another exhibition, “Knickerbocker Santa: Celebrating 200 Years of ‘A Visit From St. Nicholas,'” traces the evolution of Santa Claus in America’s culture, signifying the societal influence of religion.

Together, these exhibitions offer profound insights into the intricate dance of wealth, religion, and morality in history, and the profound impact of religion on the development of the United States.

Arts & Entertainment History United States
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

