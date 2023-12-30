en English
Arts & Entertainment

Medical Emergency in ‘Bigg Boss 17’ House: Ayesha Khan Faints, Causes Stir

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:19 am EST
Medical Emergency in ‘Bigg Boss 17’ House: Ayesha Khan Faints, Causes Stir

In a dramatic episode of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 17’, wildcard contestant Ayesha Khan fainted during Weekend Ka Vaar on December 29, causing a wave of concern among viewers and fellow contestants. Ayesha, known for her roles in ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ and various music videos, was immediately provided with medical aid and later taken to the hospital for a thorough checkup.

Medical Scare in the Bigg Boss House

The participants, along with the show’s vast viewership, were caught off guard when Ayesha Khan collapsed. Amid the chaos, fellow contestant Munawar Faruqui, who has previously shared friendly relations with Ayesha, helped her reach the medical room. This unexpected incident left the status of Ayesha’s eviction from the reality show uncertain. She has, however, returned to the house after receiving necessary medical attention.

Ayesha Khan’s Entry and the Dynamics of the House

Having entered the house as a wildcard, Ayesha Khan’s presence in ‘Bigg Boss 17’ has significantly altered the dynamics, particularly with Munawar Faruqui. The two have even discussed the possibility of marriage on the show, with Munawar expressing his wish to mend their differences. Nevertheless, Ayesha’s allegations of Munawar double dating her and Nazila Sitaishi have caused a stir and raised tensions in the house.

The Impact on Munawar Faruqui

A recent promo of the show has further inflamed the situation, with Vicky Jain accusing Munawar of pretending to be in a relationship with Nazila Sitaishi for gaining sympathy. The allegations left Munawar visibly upset, leading to him breaking down on the show and asking for some time and space. As the drama in the ‘Bigg Boss 17’ house continues to unfold, the viewers eagerly anticipate the future developments.

Arts & Entertainment India
