Mediacorp Unveils 'Emerald Hill,' an Enthralling Extension of 'The Little Nyonya' Franchise

Singapore's prominent broadcaster, Mediacorp, has unveiled plans for a dramatic new series, 'Emerald Hill,' an extension of the critically acclaimed 'The Little Nyonya' franchise. The original show, which aired in 2008, was a tremendous success, drawing a large audience across Asia. The forthcoming drama, slated for broadcast in the first half of 2025, promises to further the narrative of the Peranakan family.

New Drama, Familiar Faces

'Emerald Hill' will introduce Tasha Low as the lead character, Zhang Xin Niang, a former street child who uncovers her connections to the wealthy Zhang family. The series will not only center on Xin Niang but also delve into the intricate web of relationships within the family and the ensuing conflicts. Of particular interest is Xin Niang's cousin Anna, portrayed by Chantalle Ng, expected to play a significant antagonistic role.

A Star-Studded Cast

The series boasts an impressive lineup of regionally celebrated actors, including Chen Liping, Jesseca Liu, Zoe Tay, Shaun Chen, and Jojo Goh. Notably, Jeanette Aw is reprising her role as Yue Niang from the original series, adding a familiar face to the fresh narrative.

Awaiting an Emotional Rollercoaster

Fans of 'The Little Nyonya' are eagerly waiting for the spin-off, anticipating an equally captivating and emotionally stirring experience as its predecessor. 'Emerald Hill' aims to deliver on these expectations, presenting a narrative rich with drama, family dynamics, and thrilling revelations. The series is poised to carve its niche in the Asian drama landscape, continuing the legacy of 'The Little Nyonya' franchise.