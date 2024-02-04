Media and Entertainment Industry in Flux: Network 10 Sale and More

In an unprecedented wave of transformation, the media and entertainment industry is bracing itself for a series of potential upheavals. Headlining these changes is the impending sale of Network 10, owned by the $15 billion behemoth, Paramount Global. This development comes amidst a broader shift in ownership of major media assets and could alter the industry's landscape significantly.

Potential Sale of Network 10

With the news of a likely change of ownership, Network 10 has found itself at the centre of industry discussions. The company, home to popular shows like MasterChef, Gladiators, and Robert Irwin's programs, could soon be on the selling block. This information comes as a revelation from Nine Publishing's Sam Buckingham-Jones, who reported that the confluence of cost-cutting measures and the decline of linear TV advertising has made a sale more plausible. Paramount Global's potential buyers, a cohort of billionaires, are now eyeing an opportunity to claim a stake in the media giant.

Appreciation from Media Mogul

Elsewhere in the industry, Lachlan Murdoch, the Chairman of News Corp and CEO of Fox Corporation, made headlines by visiting journalists in Israel covering the conflict. Murdoch expressed his deep appreciation for their diligent work, emphasizing the critical role of journalists in delivering unbiased and accurate news amidst challenging situations.

Turbulence in the Cinema Sector

In the cinema world, uncertainty looms over the sale of Hoyts following the acquisition of its parent company's controlling stake by China Ruyi. This development adds another layer of complexity to the already dynamic entertainment industry.

Rogan Renews Spotify Contract

Podcast giant Joe Rogan has renewed his contract with Spotify. The new deal allows distribution on multiple platforms, breaking away from his previous Spotify-exclusive arrangement and opening up avenues for broader audience reach.

Australian Music Industry vs. Commercial Radio Networks

Adding to the industry's challenges, the Australian music industry is currently in a dispute with commercial radio networks over royalty fees. The music industry threatens legal action, intensifying the standoff.

ABC Radio Sydney's Listener-led Initiative

On a positive note, listeners of ABC Radio Sydney contributed to a significant cashback in tolls through their active participation in an assignment. This instance reinforces the power of collective action and the influence of radio in instigating social change.

Upcoming Grammy Awards

Music lovers are eagerly awaiting the upcoming Grammy awards, where Taylor Swift could potentially win a record fourth album of the year award.

From AFL to Dancing With The Stars

Former AFL player Ben Cousins is on a journey to rebuild his life, and as a part of this transformation, he has joined the cast of 'Dancing With The Stars.'

'The Weekly' Hits a Milestone

As 'The Weekly' enters its tenth season, host Charlie Pickering reflects on his journey, highlighting his creative freedom and control at ABC, and the show's success over the years.