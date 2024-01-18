'Mean Girls' Star Renee Rapp Shares Birthday Mishap on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'

On a recent appearance on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers', 24-year-old actress and singer-songwriter Renee Rapp, known for her role in the new 'Mean Girls' movie musical, humorously recounted an incident that occurred on her 24th birthday. Rapp, who was elegantly dressed in a maroon leather top and skirt, paired with heeled boots, was heading out to celebrate her birthday with friends when she took an unexpected tumble on the sidewalk. This mishap, which resulted in a 'little scar' on her knee, took place even before her planned dinner and club visit.

Amusing Mishap Captured by Paparazzi

What turned the incident from a simple stumble to a tale worth sharing was the presence of paparazzi who managed to capture the fall. Rapp found the entire situation rather amusing and took to Instagram to share the incident with her followers. The post attracted a slew of comments from her friends and colleagues, all partaking in the lighthearted banter.

'Mean Girls' Star Sees Positive Omen in Mishap

Notwithstanding the momentary embarrassment and minor injury, Rapp chose to view the incident in a positive light. On 'Late Night with Seth Meyers', she expressed her belief that the mishap was an omen for a good year ahead. This optimistic attitude, coupled with her ability to laugh at herself, reflects the spirited personality of this young actress.

Rapp's Reflections on Her Character, Regina George

Beyond her memorable birthday incident, Rapp also took the opportunity to reflect on her role in the 'Mean Girls' movie musical. Playing Regina George, a character known for her intelligence and forthrightness, albeit coupled with a manipulative streak, Rapp shared her appreciation for these aspects of her character. Despite the character's apparent negative traits, Rapp found redeeming qualities in Regina, highlighting the depth of her portrayal in the musical adaptation of this popular movie.