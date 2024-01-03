‘Mean Girls’ Star Jonathan Bennett to Make Broadway Debut in ‘Spamalot’

Jonathan Bennett, renowned for his role in ‘Mean Girls,’ is poised to set foot on Broadway as Sir Robin in ‘Monty Python’s Spamalot,’ starting January 23, 2024. He inherits the role from Michael Urie, scheduled to deliver his final performance as Sir Robin on January 21, before progressing to star in ‘Once Upon a Mattress’ and making his return to television.

Star-Studded Cast of ‘Spamalot’

The cast of ‘Spamalot’ sparkles with prominent Broadway talents like Alex Brightman, Christopher Fitzgerald, James Monroe Iglehart, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Ethan Slater, Jimmy Smagula, and Nik Walker. ‘Spamalot,’ a musical comedy spun from the film ‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail,’ officially unfurled its humour on Broadway on November 16, 2023.

Direction and Accolades

The production, under the expert directorial guidance and choreography of Josh Rhodes, features a book and lyrics penned by Eric Idle, coupled with a musical score by John Du Prez and Eric Idle. The show has been lauded with three Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It features beloved numbers like ‘Always Look on the Bright Side of Life.’

Affordable Ticketing Options

Theatre lovers can avail of rush tickets and a digital lottery that provide more wallet-friendly avenues to immerse in the musical extravaganza at the St. James Theatre.