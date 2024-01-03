en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

‘Mean Girls’ Star Jonathan Bennett to Make Broadway Debut in ‘Spamalot’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:38 pm EST
‘Mean Girls’ Star Jonathan Bennett to Make Broadway Debut in ‘Spamalot’

Jonathan Bennett, renowned for his role in ‘Mean Girls,’ is poised to set foot on Broadway as Sir Robin in ‘Monty Python’s Spamalot,’ starting January 23, 2024. He inherits the role from Michael Urie, scheduled to deliver his final performance as Sir Robin on January 21, before progressing to star in ‘Once Upon a Mattress’ and making his return to television.

Star-Studded Cast of ‘Spamalot’

The cast of ‘Spamalot’ sparkles with prominent Broadway talents like Alex Brightman, Christopher Fitzgerald, James Monroe Iglehart, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Ethan Slater, Jimmy Smagula, and Nik Walker. ‘Spamalot,’ a musical comedy spun from the film ‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail,’ officially unfurled its humour on Broadway on November 16, 2023.

Direction and Accolades

The production, under the expert directorial guidance and choreography of Josh Rhodes, features a book and lyrics penned by Eric Idle, coupled with a musical score by John Du Prez and Eric Idle. The show has been lauded with three Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It features beloved numbers like ‘Always Look on the Bright Side of Life.’

Affordable Ticketing Options

Theatre lovers can avail of rush tickets and a digital lottery that provide more wallet-friendly avenues to immerse in the musical extravaganza at the St. James Theatre.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
1 min ago
Tom Hanks' Physical Transformation in 'Elvis': An Insight
Tom Hanks’ latest cinematic venture in Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 film ‘Elvis’ saw the veteran actor step into the shoes of Colonel Tom Parker, Elvis Presley’s real-life manager. This role demanded a substantial physical transformation from Hanks, which was achieved without him having to undergo any actual weight changes. The transformation came to life through the
Tom Hanks' Physical Transformation in 'Elvis': An Insight
Arthur Tress: Unveiling the Magic in Realism
5 mins ago
Arthur Tress: Unveiling the Magic in Realism
New Mexico: The Real Wilderness of 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'
5 mins ago
New Mexico: The Real Wilderness of 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'
Borah Productions' Artists Debut First Collective Single, "Nu Mereci"
3 mins ago
Borah Productions' Artists Debut First Collective Single, "Nu Mereci"
New Doctor Who Spin-off on the Horizon: 'The War Between The Land and Sea'
3 mins ago
New Doctor Who Spin-off on the Horizon: 'The War Between The Land and Sea'
Trigger Warnings Issued by BFI for Classic Films, Including Bond Movies
5 mins ago
Trigger Warnings Issued by BFI for Classic Films, Including Bond Movies
Latest Headlines
World News
Gateway Pundit: An Unlikely Source for Trump's Election Fraud Claims
18 seconds
Gateway Pundit: An Unlikely Source for Trump's Election Fraud Claims
Clinical Oncology Biomarker Testing Market Set to Soar to $12.6 Billion by 2028
52 seconds
Clinical Oncology Biomarker Testing Market Set to Soar to $12.6 Billion by 2028
What Does Black Mucus Indicate About Your Health?
1 min
What Does Black Mucus Indicate About Your Health?
Tom Hanks' Physical Transformation in 'Elvis': An Insight
1 min
Tom Hanks' Physical Transformation in 'Elvis': An Insight
Leeds United Recalls Sonny Perkins from Oxford United
2 mins
Leeds United Recalls Sonny Perkins from Oxford United
BJP Emerges as Prime Beneficiary in Electoral Trust Donations: ADR Analysis
2 mins
BJP Emerges as Prime Beneficiary in Electoral Trust Donations: ADR Analysis
Wisconsin Lawmakers Deliberate on Reforming Commercial Building Plan Review Process
2 mins
Wisconsin Lawmakers Deliberate on Reforming Commercial Building Plan Review Process
Verlo Playfield Project: More Than Just a Game - Fostering Community through Sport
2 mins
Verlo Playfield Project: More Than Just a Game - Fostering Community through Sport
The Evolution of EMTs: A Journey of Resilience and Adaptability
2 mins
The Evolution of EMTs: A Journey of Resilience and Adaptability
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
14 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
56 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
57 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app