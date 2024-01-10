en English
Arts & Entertainment

Mean Girls Revived: A Fresh Take on the Iconic High School Comedy for a New Generation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:14 pm EST
Mean Girls Revived: A Fresh Take on the Iconic High School Comedy for a New Generation

The iconic high school comedy, Mean Girls, has been revived for a new generation in a fresh movie musical format, complete with Y2K aesthetics. The 2024 remake, an adaptation of the 2018 Broadway musical, maintains the spirit of the original 2004 film while speaking to current trends among teenagers and young adults.

A Consistent Narrative Voice

Tina Fey, the screenwriter of the original film, also penned the scripts for both the Broadway musical and the new film, ensuring a consistent narrative voice. The plot faithfully follows Cady Heron as she navigates the social hierarchy of an American high school after moving from Kenya. She befriends outcasts Janis and Damian, but soon finds herself drawn into the orbit of The Plastics, a clique led by the manipulative Regina George.

Refreshing Additions and Omissions

While much of the humor and storyline of the original film are retained, outdated jokes have been removed, and new lines introduced. The Gen-Z cast brings a new vibrancy to their roles, and the musical numbers add a unique visual element to the comedy. The film refrains from overtly modernizing the setting, though it does include elements of the contemporary digital age, such as online drama and vertical video sequences.

Highlights of the New Adaptation

A cameo from an original cast member and a performance by Jon Hamm as Coach Carr are among the highlights of the film. The adaptation has been hailed as a success that stands alone without being overshadowed by the original. The blend of nostalgia and contemporary updates to the classic story has charmed both old and new fans alike, proving that Mean Girls still has a place in popular culture.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

