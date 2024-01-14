Mean Girls Returns: Bebe Wood Cast as Gretchen Wieners in 2024 Musical Adaptation

Mean Girls, the cult classic that captured the essence of high school dynamics, has returned to the big screen. This time, as a musical adaptation, bringing with it a fresh cast, including Boston-based actress Bebe Wood, who takes on the role of Gretchen Wieners. The character of Gretchen is deeply intertwined in the labyrinth of high school cliques and idolatry, presenting a complex narrative of teenage aspiration, idolization, and fear.

The Casting of Gretchen Wieners

At 22, Bebe Wood navigates the intricacies of Gretchen’s character with an understanding of the insecurities and challenges that mark the lives of high school students. Gretchen’s fixation with the school’s Queen Bee, Regina, played by Renee Rapp, encapsulates the complex dynamics of teenage friendships and idolatry. Wood’s performance aims to illuminate the human side of these seemingly superficial relationships, drawing upon her own experiences and observations.

A Full-Circle Moment for Wood

For Wood, this role marks a significant juncture in her career, which began with Tina Fey, writer, actor, and producer of Mean Girls, as her first scene partner on ’30 Rock’ a decade ago. Her casting in Mean Girls came as a serendipitous opportunity, which she describes as a ‘full circle moment’. Wood’s journey, much like Gretchen’s, is one of self-discovery and evolution, reflecting the underlying theme of the film itself.

Mean Girls: A Modern Take

The 2024 adaptation of Mean Girls blends the original storyline with modern elements, integrating technology and social media into the narrative. The directors have incorporated social media as a key storytelling device in the film, underlining the impact of technology on teenage life. The film debuted in theatres on January 12, attracting both fans of the original movie and a new audience drawn to its contemporary relevance.