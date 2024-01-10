en English
Arts & Entertainment

‘Mean Girls’ Returns as a Musical Adaptation: A Reimagination for the TikTok Generation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:45 am EST
The beloved teenage drama ‘Mean Girls,’ recognized for its contribution to pop culture, has made a sensational comeback. This time, it’s not just a film but a musical adaptation that resonates with both, the fans of the original 2004 movie and the TikTok generation. The reimagined ‘Mean Girls’ is not merely a remake but a fresh take on the classic, sprinkling the narrative with modern elements while retaining the charm of the original.

An Updated Tale for a New Generation

Directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr, the plot revolves around Cady Heron, essayed by Angourie Rice, and her struggle to understand the social dynamics of a US high school. The film brings back the notorious Regina George, portrayed by Rene Rapp, leading The Plastics as they navigate through their teenage life. Set to be premiered in US cinemas on January 12 and in the UK on January 17, the film has been adapted from the Broadway musical, introducing a new generation to the story of ‘Mean Girls.’

Modernizing ‘Mean Girls’ for Today’s Audience

The film has been modernized to resonate with today’s audience, incorporating elements like social media. The musical numbers, part of the Broadway adaptation, have been adjusted towards a pop/rock style. But, it also stays true to its roots, offering 13 tracks, reminiscent of the original while featuring new additions.

A Fresh Take on Familiar Characters

The cast, stepping into the shoes of the original actors, brings a fresh perspective to their roles. While Rene Rapp’s portrayal of Regina stands out, Auli’i Cravalho and Jacquel Spivey as Janis and Damian, now narrators, bring more emotional depth to their characters. The film, with its new songs and references to the original, strikes a balance between nostalgia and novelty.

Twenty years after ‘Mean Girls’ became an iconic film, its musical adaptation is set to reignite the magic, appealing to long-time fans and attracting new audiences. It is a testament to the timeless charm of the original and the creators’ ability to adapt and evolve with changing times.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

