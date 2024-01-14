en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

‘Mean Girls’ Returns: A Musical Revamp with Tina Fey and New Faces

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:44 am EST
‘Mean Girls’ Returns: A Musical Revamp with Tina Fey and New Faces

The iconic 2004 high school comedy, ‘Mean Girls,’ has taken a new form, introducing a blend of music and dance in the narrative. Tina Fey, the original screenwriter, returns to her role as Ms. Norbury, while also crafting the script for this revamped version. Notably, the film introduces a fresh cast, with Angourie Rice taking on the role of Cady Heron, the naïve newcomer, and Rene Rapp stepping into the high heels of the feared Regina George.

A Multiverse Within ‘Mean Girls’

Tina Fey, known for her sharp wit and crafty wordplay, jestingly refers to the film’s continuity as a ‘multiverse.’ This concept acknowledges discrepancies with previous versions but also allows the creative team the liberty to explore new dimensions of the story. Tim Meadows also reprises his role as the high school principal, now cast as Ms. Norbury’s husband, adding another layer to the ‘Mean Girls’ multiverse.

Sounds and Steps: The Musical Makeover

The 2024 iteration of ‘Mean Girls’ diverges from the original format, incorporating music as a key narrative device. The film is not just a rehash of the 2004 version but borrows elements from the 2017 Broadway musical. It reflects an effort to resonate with modern audiences, addressing sensitive topics in a contemporary light and introducing a more diverse cast. The addition of songs and dance routines add a new rhythm to the tale of high school politics.

Plot Continuity and Fresh Twists

The plot remains mostly intact, with Cady Heron, the new girl at school, caught in the crosshairs of The Plastics, led by the intimidating Regina George. When Cady develops feelings for Regina’s ex-boyfriend, she becomes a target and embarks on a retaliation mission with her friends Janis and Damian. Despite the shared storyline, the new film introduces several tweaks, including the omission of Cady’s father, modernized dialogues, and the inclusion of social media elements. These changes reflect the evolving societal dynamics, ensuring the film’s relevance in 2024.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
3 mins ago
Selena Gomez to Star in Linda Ronstadt Biopic, Directed by David O. Russell
Acclaimed director David O. Russell has been officially confirmed to direct the upcoming biopic of legendary musician Linda Ronstadt, with multi-talented artist Selena Gomez in the lead role. The film is currently in its pre-production phase and aims to shed light on the life and multi-genre spanning career of Ronstadt, who has left a lasting
Selena Gomez to Star in Linda Ronstadt Biopic, Directed by David O. Russell
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Throw Surprise Birthday Party for Nicola Peltz Beckham
15 mins ago
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Throw Surprise Birthday Party for Nicola Peltz Beckham
Lev Rubinstein, Towering Figure in Russian Literature and Opposition Voice, Dies at 76
23 mins ago
Lev Rubinstein, Towering Figure in Russian Literature and Opposition Voice, Dies at 76
Mark Camilleri Chronicles the Life of Maltese-born Argentinian Naval Hero Juan Bautista Azopardo
5 mins ago
Mark Camilleri Chronicles the Life of Maltese-born Argentinian Naval Hero Juan Bautista Azopardo
Ariana Grande's 'yes, and?' Dominates Spotify Charts Globally and in the US
6 mins ago
Ariana Grande's 'yes, and?' Dominates Spotify Charts Globally and in the US
Paul Walker's Close Call with Superman Role Unveiled in Documentary
14 mins ago
Paul Walker's Close Call with Superman Role Unveiled in Documentary
Latest Headlines
World News
A New Era for Bangladesh's Healthcare: Dr. Samanta Lal Sen's Vision
53 seconds
A New Era for Bangladesh's Healthcare: Dr. Samanta Lal Sen's Vision
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te Emerges Victorious Amidst Rising Tensions with China
1 min
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te Emerges Victorious Amidst Rising Tensions with China
William Lai Chang-te Triumphs in Historic Third Term Amidst Geopolitical Strains
2 mins
William Lai Chang-te Triumphs in Historic Third Term Amidst Geopolitical Strains
Kinshasa's Unprecedented Flooding: A Test of Resilience Amid State Criticism
3 mins
Kinshasa's Unprecedented Flooding: A Test of Resilience Amid State Criticism
NIESV Supports Public Assets Enumeration: Aims for Economic Recovery
4 mins
NIESV Supports Public Assets Enumeration: Aims for Economic Recovery
Magnus Carlsen Withdraws from 2024 Candidates Tournament: A New Era for Chess?
7 mins
Magnus Carlsen Withdraws from 2024 Candidates Tournament: A New Era for Chess?
China Backs Somalia in Diplomatic Dispute with Ethiopia Over Somaliland Port Deal
8 mins
China Backs Somalia in Diplomatic Dispute with Ethiopia Over Somaliland Port Deal
Hawaii Lawmakers Prioritize Wildfire Prevention and Recovery Amid Housing Crisis
11 mins
Hawaii Lawmakers Prioritize Wildfire Prevention and Recovery Amid Housing Crisis
Ethiopian Political Parties Unanimously Back Somaliland Maritime Access Deal
12 mins
Ethiopian Political Parties Unanimously Back Somaliland Maritime Access Deal
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
36 mins
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
1 hour
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
2 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
3 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
8 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
8 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
9 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
9 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
9 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app