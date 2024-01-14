‘Mean Girls’ Returns: A Musical Revamp with Tina Fey and New Faces

The iconic 2004 high school comedy, ‘Mean Girls,’ has taken a new form, introducing a blend of music and dance in the narrative. Tina Fey, the original screenwriter, returns to her role as Ms. Norbury, while also crafting the script for this revamped version. Notably, the film introduces a fresh cast, with Angourie Rice taking on the role of Cady Heron, the naïve newcomer, and Rene Rapp stepping into the high heels of the feared Regina George.

A Multiverse Within ‘Mean Girls’

Tina Fey, known for her sharp wit and crafty wordplay, jestingly refers to the film’s continuity as a ‘multiverse.’ This concept acknowledges discrepancies with previous versions but also allows the creative team the liberty to explore new dimensions of the story. Tim Meadows also reprises his role as the high school principal, now cast as Ms. Norbury’s husband, adding another layer to the ‘Mean Girls’ multiverse.

Sounds and Steps: The Musical Makeover

The 2024 iteration of ‘Mean Girls’ diverges from the original format, incorporating music as a key narrative device. The film is not just a rehash of the 2004 version but borrows elements from the 2017 Broadway musical. It reflects an effort to resonate with modern audiences, addressing sensitive topics in a contemporary light and introducing a more diverse cast. The addition of songs and dance routines add a new rhythm to the tale of high school politics.

Plot Continuity and Fresh Twists

The plot remains mostly intact, with Cady Heron, the new girl at school, caught in the crosshairs of The Plastics, led by the intimidating Regina George. When Cady develops feelings for Regina’s ex-boyfriend, she becomes a target and embarks on a retaliation mission with her friends Janis and Damian. Despite the shared storyline, the new film introduces several tweaks, including the omission of Cady’s father, modernized dialogues, and the inclusion of social media elements. These changes reflect the evolving societal dynamics, ensuring the film’s relevance in 2024.