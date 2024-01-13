en English
Arts & Entertainment

‘Mean Girls’ Remake and ‘The Beekeeper’ Duel for Box Office Dominance Over MLK Weekend

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:51 pm EST
Over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, the box office is set ablaze with competition, with Paramount’s remake of ‘Mean Girls’ and Amazon MGM’s ‘The Beekeeper’ vying for the top spot. ‘Mean Girls’ is projected to rake in $29 million over the three-day period and extend to $33 million across four days, showing in 3,791 theaters. On the other hand, ‘The Beekeeper,’ featuring the charismatic Jason Statham, is expected to pull in a solid $20 million over the four-day weekend, starting with a $7 million projection on Friday, across 3,303 theaters.

‘Mean Girls’ and ‘The Beekeeper’ Leading the Charge

Despite these strong openings, this year’s MLK weekend box office is projected to fall short compared to 2023’s impressive $124.8 million four-day total. Last year’s figures were significantly bolstered by blockbusters like ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ and ‘M3GAN.’ Other participants in the weekend’s earnings include titles like ‘Wonka’ and ‘Anyone But You,’ although their performances are not expected to rival that of the leading films.

Other Contenders and Re-Releases

Meanwhile, ‘The Book of Clarence’ from Legendary TriStar is predicted to have a softer opening, aiming at Black and faith-based audiences. In a surprising move, Pixar’s ‘Soul’ is witnessing a re-release in theaters after its initial release on Disney+ due to the global pandemic. Despite these additional releases, ‘Mean Girls’ and ‘The Beekeeper’ remain the frontrunners.

Appeal and Reception of the Leading Films

Overall, ‘Mean Girls’ and ‘The Beekeeper’ are poised to dominate the top spots at the box office. ‘Mean Girls’ has been received favorably by critics and audiences alike, despite some controversy surrounding its marketing as a musical. Conversely, ‘The Beekeeper’ is tapping into an adult male demographic, offering a thrilling action-packed experience with Jason Statham at the helm. As the weekend unfolds, these films stand as testaments to the enduring appeal of remakes and action thrillers in the cinematic landscape.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

