en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Mean Girls Reimagined: From Broadway Musical to 2024 Film Adaptation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:15 pm EST
Mean Girls Reimagined: From Broadway Musical to 2024 Film Adaptation

The year 2024 ushers in a fresh cinematic take on a beloved comedic classic with Mean Girls 2024, a film adaptation of the Broadway musical based on the 2004 movie Mean Girls. The story, although still nestled within the familiar corridors of North Shore High, takes a contemporary turn, addressing issues faced by today’s teenagers, such as the reverberating impact of social media, while faithfully retaining the original narrative’s exploration of high school cliques, drama, and the pecking order of the social hierarchy.

Tina Fey’s Screenwriting Return

Tina Fey, the creative force behind the original film’s adaptation into a musical, makes her triumphant return as the screenwriter. She skillfully transforms the musical’s script into a screenplay for the new movie, infusing it with her signature blend of humor and heart.

Reception and Criticisms

Despite the nostalgic tug at the heartstrings, the adaptation has been met with mixed reactions. Critics have called out its chaotic direction and frenetic editing, arguing that these elements may potentially detract from the overall quality of the film. The integration of modern elements such as TikTok-inspired stylistics by directors Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr. has also faced criticism for its perceived overuse.

Performances and Cameos

Performances in the film are led by Auli’i Cravalho and Jaquel Spivey, who serve as the narrators. Angourie Rice steps into the shoes of Cady Heron, while Reneé Rapp makes a notable return as Regina George, earning praise for her portrayal of the character. The film also features cameo appearances by Jenna Fischer, Jon Hamm, and Busy Philipps, with Tim Meadows reprising his role as Principal Duvall.

Music and Highlights

While some musical numbers from the original stage production have been omitted or altered, others, such as ‘What’s Wrong With Me,’ stand out as highlights in the adaptation, echoing the emotional depth and relatability that made the original story resonate with audiences.

0
Arts & Entertainment Social Issues United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
Mean Girls Revived: A Fresh Take on the Iconic High School Comedy for a New Generation
The iconic high school comedy, Mean Girls, has been revived for a new generation in a fresh movie musical format, complete with Y2K aesthetics. The 2024 remake, an adaptation of the 2018 Broadway musical, maintains the spirit of the original 2004 film while speaking to current trends among teenagers and young adults. A Consistent Narrative
Mean Girls Revived: A Fresh Take on the Iconic High School Comedy for a New Generation
Dominica's Calypso Scene: A Vibrant Tapestry of Cultural Celebrations
15 mins ago
Dominica's Calypso Scene: A Vibrant Tapestry of Cultural Celebrations
Exclusive Public Access to 'Gladiator 2' Film Set at Fort Ricasoli
31 mins ago
Exclusive Public Access to 'Gladiator 2' Film Set at Fort Ricasoli
Tina Fey Reflects on 'Mean Girls': A Tale from Fire Island
2 mins ago
Tina Fey Reflects on 'Mean Girls': A Tale from Fire Island
Nvidia Unveils New RTX 4000 Super Graphics Cards, Redefining the Gaming Experience
6 mins ago
Nvidia Unveils New RTX 4000 Super Graphics Cards, Redefining the Gaming Experience
Shah Rukh Khan Honored as 'Indian of the Year' at CNN-News18 Awards
6 mins ago
Shah Rukh Khan Honored as 'Indian of the Year' at CNN-News18 Awards
Latest Headlines
World News
South Korea's Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Survives Assassination Attempt
40 seconds
South Korea's Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Survives Assassination Attempt
Lazer Unveils Lightest Helmet: Z1 KinetiCore
3 mins
Lazer Unveils Lightest Helmet: Z1 KinetiCore
Shiv Sena's Setback: A Constitutional Concern?
3 mins
Shiv Sena's Setback: A Constitutional Concern?
Spain Reinstates Mask Mandates in Medical Facilities: An Inside Look
4 mins
Spain Reinstates Mask Mandates in Medical Facilities: An Inside Look
New COVID-19 Strain JN 1 Leads to Surge in Cases: What We Know So Far
4 mins
New COVID-19 Strain JN 1 Leads to Surge in Cases: What We Know So Far
Accusations Against Donald Tusk: Undermining Democracy in Poland
5 mins
Accusations Against Donald Tusk: Undermining Democracy in Poland
LeBron James and Fanatics Ink Partnership, Signal New Era in Sports Memorabilia
7 mins
LeBron James and Fanatics Ink Partnership, Signal New Era in Sports Memorabilia
Political Prisoners in Poland? Former PM's Claim Sparks National Debate
7 mins
Political Prisoners in Poland? Former PM's Claim Sparks National Debate
Lisa Rinna on Intimacy, Aging, and Life Post-RHOBH: A Candid Cosmopolitan Interview
7 mins
Lisa Rinna on Intimacy, Aging, and Life Post-RHOBH: A Candid Cosmopolitan Interview
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
2 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
2 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
4 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
5 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
5 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
5 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
5 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU
6 hours
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app