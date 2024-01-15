‘Mean Girls’ Musical Film Shakes the Box Office with a $28 Million Debut

The Broadway musical adaptation of ‘Mean Girls’ has shaken the box office, making a grand entry with a whopping $28 million in its opening weekend. The film, boasting of an international success of $6.5 million from 16 markets, has won the hearts of female viewers, particularly the ones aged 18 to 34. Its success is even more noteworthy given the looming threat of Winter Storm Gerri, which led to multiple theater closures in the Midwest.

Box Office Triumph Amidst Challenges

Despite the storm, ‘Mean Girls’ managed to reel in $32 million over the 4-day weekend, attracting a staggering 2 million viewers. Its success was particularly visible in Boston, where it lured in a non-teen audience of 82%. The film’s strategic marketing maneuvers involving a TikTok release of the original 2004 movie and a social media campaign, which sparked over 16 billion hashtags, played a substantial role in its triumph. Moreover, collaborations with influencers and brand partnerships for promotions further fueled its popularity. Top markets for the film include New York, Philadelphia, Austin, Nashville, and St. Louis. Additionally, PLFs contributed to 25% of the box office revenue.

The Power of Nostalgia Coupled with Contemporary Elements

Paramount’s musical version of ‘Mean Girls’, starring Angourie Rice, Renee Rapp, Auli’i Cravalho, and Bebe Wood, with Tina Fey reprising her role as the math teacher Ms. Norbury, topped the North American box office over the long Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. The film, which was initially planned for a streaming release, was pivoted to a theatrical release after garnering positive test scores. The film’s appeal to female audiences and viewers aged 18 to 34, along with its modern take on the original, played a significant role in its success. Social media’s influence in promoting the movie and encouraging groups of friends to watch it together was also a significant factor. Despite mixed reviews, the studio remains optimistic about its potential to broaden its audience.

A Record-Breaking Opening Weekend

The film adaptation of ‘Mean Girls’ and ‘Wonka’ have helped the domestic box office set a new record. ‘Mean Girls’ ranked No. 1 at the domestic box office, with 16 other films grossing over $1 million during its opening weekend. The top 5 films for the weekend included ‘Mean Girls’, ‘The Beekeeper’, ‘Wonka’, ‘Anyone But You’, and ‘Migration’. Despite the potential setback due to some Midwest theaters being closed due to Winter Storm Gerri, the box office prevailed. The success of ‘Mean Girls’ and ‘Wonka’ is expected to be followed by a dearth of major wide releases throughout the year due to delays from the 2023 Hollywood strikes.