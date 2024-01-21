'Mean Girls' Musical Dominates Sluggish Weekend at Box Office

In a still weekend at the movie theaters, 'Mean Girls,' the musical penned by Tina Fey, held its reign at the box office, raking in $11.7 million and crossing the $50 million mark in total sales. The musical adaptation, outperforming the original 2004 film, also saw its international sales reaching $16.2 million.

Sluggish Weekend at the Box Office

The weekend saw only a single wide release - the sci-fi thriller 'I.S.S.' starring Ariana DeBose, which premiered to a modest $3 million across 2,518 screens. Despite the low expectations, the movie's reception was lukewarm, marked by a 'C-' CinemaScore from audiences. The overall box office experienced a slowdown, with the top ten films amassing a mere $51.3 million. This could indicate a challenging trend for Hollywood in 2024, a ramification of production delays due to strikes in the previous year, resulting in gaps in the movie calendar.

'Mean Girls' Continues to Dominate

'Mean Girls,' starring a talented ensemble cast including Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auli’i Cravalho, and others, tells a compelling tale of a new student, Cady Heron, navigating the social hierarchy of high school. Despite a significant drop in its second weekend, the musical managed to remain No. 1 at the domestic box office over new releases, passing the $50 million milestone, thus becoming the first 2024 release to achieve this feat. The financial success of 'Mean Girls' attests to its enduring appeal as an iconic property.

Other Films in the Running

While 'Mean Girls' continued its successful run, 'The Beekeeper,' starring Jason Statham, maintained its second place. 'Wonka' and 'Anyone But You' also had successful streaks. In the context of the awards season, several contenders expanded their presence in theaters. Ava DuVernay's 'Origin' had a strong start in limited release, Yorgos Lanthimos' 'Poor Things' expanded its reach, and 'American Fiction' increased its screen count. However, 'The Color Purple' musical adaptation saw a sharp decline in attendance, earning just $720,000 in its fourth week despite high-profile backing.