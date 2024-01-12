‘Mean Girls’ Musical Adaptation: A Step Too Far From the Original?

The 2024 movie musical adaptation of ‘Mean Girls’, penned by Tina Fey and helmed by directors Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr., has drawn criticism for its extravagant approach, which fans say lacks the charm and intellect of the 2004 original film. The creative choices in this adaptation have been described as overworked, with the subtle nuances of the original film lost in the cacophony of loud musical numbers and exaggerated performances.

A Departure from the Original’s Subtlety

The narrative follows a similar trajectory, with central character Cady Heron, portrayed by Angourie Rice, attempting to navigate the social labyrinth of an American high school. However, the musical numbers, which should have ideally added a fresh dimension to the narrative, are considered to be ostentatious, undermining the subtlety of the original plotline. Furthermore, the characters, particularly the Plastics, exhibit poor behavior and resort to faux feminism to justify their actions, which starkly contrasts the original film’s message that equated bitchiness with honest self-expression.

Forceful Performances and Tacky Costumes

The performances, including that of Renée Rapp as Regina George, have been singled out for their forceful delivery and lack of subtlety. The costume design, once seen as a trendsetter in the original movie, is now criticized as being tacky, diminishing the appeal of the characters. Despite a handful of moments where the musical numbers almost hit the mark, the overarching impression is one of an effort too strenuous for the payoff it delivers.

Missing: The Nuances and Morality of the 2004 Film

Contrarily, the 2004 film was celebrated for its nuanced performances and a moral undertone that advocated for kindness across social strata without being didactic. These elements, unfortunately, were not translated effectively in the musical adaptation, leaving audiences nostalgic for the original’s charm. The musical adaptation of ‘Mean Girls’ serves as a reminder that the success of a narrative lies not just in its plot but also in its execution and the subtle messages it carries.