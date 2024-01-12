Mean Girls Musical: A Contemporary Twist on the Classic Teen Comedy

The infamous Plastics are back, but this time they’re spinning their tale through the medium of music in the new ‘Mean Girls’ movie. A departure from the 2004 original film, this version is a musical remake based on the 2018 Broadway show, featuring an updated narrative and a contemporary approach to the characters and their stories.

Setting a New Stage

Set nearly two decades after the original, the story evolves to resonate with today’s high schoolers. As co-director Samantha Jayne expressed, the film attempts to strike a balance between honoring the original and adapting to the modern age. The narrative shifts from Cady’s voiceovers to Janis and Damian, who perform a number called ‘A Cautionary Tale’ and directly address the audience, breaking the fourth wall in an unexpected twist.

Character Evolution

Character names and backstories reflect the actors’ heritages, showcasing diversity and inclusivity. Karen Smith’s last name changes to Shetty, while Janis Ian is now Janis Imi’ike. Gretchen is portrayed as Latina, and Janis openly embraces her lesbian identity, a stark contrast to her portrayal in the original film. The film also highlights the absence of male parental figures, with Cady being raised by a single mother, played by Jenna Fischer, and Regina’s father conspicuously missing from the narrative.

Dialogue and Dance

Bringing the Broadway spectacle to the big screen, the film integrates songs that add depth to characters and their emotions. Dialogue is updated for modern sensibilities, with some classic lines remaining while others are altered for relevance. While the infusion of song and dance brings a fresh twist, it also presents challenges in maintaining the story’s original charm. The film’s portrayal of social media, generational confusion, and societal norms is critiqued, displaying a mixed bag of results.

The new ‘Mean Girls’ movie offers a contemporary take on a classic story, with the hope of reaching new audiences while paying homage to the original. With music, dance, and a reimagined narrative, the Plastics aim to rule the screen once more.